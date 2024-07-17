Westbound I-10 to close between US 60 and I-17 (July 19-22)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 22, for a traffic shift. At the same time, the following will be closed:

The ramps from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10

The southbound State Route 143 ramp to westbound I-10

The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 22:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads and 40th and 32nd streets

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Drivers traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should use northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 should use westbound I-10 to access the airport entrance at Buckeye Road.

New lane configuration: When I-10 reopens, drivers can expect a new lane configuration. The existing lanes between 32nd and 24th streets will be split. There will be a roadway barrier and a work zone with three lanes on each side. Drivers wanting to exit onto I-17 are encouraged to move into the right three lanes before 32nd Street.

Note: The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed July 12 and will remain closed through 4 a.m. Monday, July 22 for bridge work. Detour: Motorists can use the westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 instead.

The eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 29, for bridge work. Detour: Motorists can use the eastbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 instead.

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.