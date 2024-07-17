Bon Secours Mercy Health and Philips sign multi-year strategic collaboration

July 17, 2024

Patient monitoring platform to deliver tools and time to help patients across 40+ care sites

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Cincinnati, Ohio – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the nation’s largest Catholic health systems, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration for patient monitoring. Putting BSMH clinicians in control, the collaboration will reduce the digital burden on staff and give them more time to spend with patients.

The partnership provides access to the latest Philips monitoring innovations, including a scalable patient monitoring platform that integrates patient data and provides vital insights. It will standardize patient monitoring for BSMH’s 49 hospitals, reducing costs through a predictable payment model and enabling further reinvestment in innovation.

“This collaboration is part of our commitment to drive improved healthcare quality while reducing costs and addressing healthcare issues facing entire communities,” said Jodi Pahl, Chief Nursing Officer for workforce experience and nursing outcomes, Bon Secours Mercy Health. “This 10-year journey will bring innovations that will transform care delivery.”

BSMH provides patients care more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, 60,000 associates and 49 hospitals serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as Ireland.

“With implementation occurring over the next three years, followed by seven years of maintenance and updates, we’re positioned to be at the leading edge of technology,” said Pahl. “This uplifts our Mission to improve the health and well-being of our communities and supports our commitments to innovation and stewardship.”

Julia Strandberg, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care at Philips said: “This partnership is a testament to BSMH's focus on strong clinical engagement and our combined commitment to improving the patient and staff experience. As BSMH’s clinical technology partner, we're leaning in to understand their needs and apply innovative technologies that can improve patient outcomes. BSMH is committed to bringing quality care to more people by eliminating time-consuming data roadblocks for their staff.”

For further information, please contact:

Silvie Casanova

Philips North America

Tel: +1 781 879-0692

Email: silvie.casanova@philips.com

Mark Groves

Philips External Relations

Tel: +31 631 639 916

Email: mark.groves@philips.com

Emma Swann

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Tel: +1 804 837-0413

Email: Emma_swann@bshsi.org

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 49 hospitals. In 2023, BSMH provided more than $600 million dollars in community investments across five states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need. In addition to charity care, BSMH invests in programs that address chronic illness, affordable housing, access to healthy food, education and wellness programs, transportation, workforce development and other social determinants of health that directly affect the communities we serve. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/ .

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,100 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

