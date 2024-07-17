Pharmacy Automation Market is Poised to Grow a Robust CAGR of 8.93% by 2030
According to HTF MI, the global Pharmacy Automation market is valued at USD 6921.13 Mn in 2023 & is estimated to reach a revenue of USD 10618.7 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.93% from 2023 to 2030. ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study released on the Global Pharmacy Automation Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Pharmacy Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include: ARxIUM (United States), Omnicell Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Capsa Healthcare (United States), ScriptPro LLC (United States), RxSafe, LLC (United States), MedAvail Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Asteres Inc. (United States), InterLink AI, Inc. (United States), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (United States)
Definition:
Pharmacy automation refers to automation that involves a mechanical process for handling and distributing medication. This reduces filling error, fill more prescription and increases the focus towards patient safety and staff productivity. Owing to the growing need to reduce medication error, the advantage of the pharmacy automation system and developed features of pharmacy automation is expected to drive the market in the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
Upsurging Demand and Consumption has Led to Continues Enhancements in the Industry
Market Drivers:
Growing Need to Minimize Medication Errors
Rapid Decentralization of Pharmacies
Rising Geriatric Population
Rising Labor Costs
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Awareness Among Pharmacists
Emerging Markets
Healthcare Cost-reduction Measures
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In January 2021, Omnicell, a leading provider of medication management and pharmacy automation solutions, announced the acquisition of FDS Amplicare. FDS Amplicare is a pharmacy-focused healthcare software company that offers solutions for patient engagement, medication adherence, and business intelligence. This acquisition aimed to enhance Omnicell's ability to support pharmacies with comprehensive technology solutions.
The Global Pharmacy Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Pharmacy Automation Market is Segmented by Application (Acute-Care, Long-Term Care) by Type (Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems, Medication Inventory Management Systems, Automated Prescription Verification Systems) by Product Type (Systems, Software, Services) by Pharmacy Type (Independent, Chain, Federal) by Pharmacy Size (Large Size Pharmacy, Medium Size Pharmacy, Small Size Pharmacy) by End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Pharmacy Automation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Pharmacy Automation market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Pharmacy Automation
• -To showcase the development of the Pharmacy Automation market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Pharmacy Automation market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Pharmacy Automation
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Pharmacy Automation market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Pharmacy Automation Market Study Coverages:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Pharmacy Automation market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Pharmacy Automation Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Pharmacy Automation Market Production by Region Pharmacy Automation Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Pharmacy Automation Market Report:
• Pharmacy Automation Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Pharmacy Automation Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Pharmacy Automation Market
• Pharmacy Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030)
• Pharmacy Automation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2030)
• Pharmacy Automation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems, Medication Inventory Management Systems, Automated Prescription Verification Systems}
• Pharmacy Automation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Pharmacy Automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Pharmacy Automation market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Pharmacy Automation near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Pharmacy Automation market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
