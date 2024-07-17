Hong Kong, China , July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtral Brand is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary ergonomic chairs, designed to elevate workplace comfort with state-of-the-art innovation. The Newtral Chair is now available, setting a new standard in ergonomic office solutions with its patented automatic lumbar support mechanism, ensuring optimal comfort and health for users.

Newtral Chairs: Pioneering Ergonomic Excellence

Newtral Chairs exemplify cutting-edge ergonomic design, focusing on user experience and addressing key pain points to enhance a healthier home office environment. When it comes to the Newtral Chair , they are the first to introduce the first patented front and back automatic lumbar support mechanism. Almost every ergonomic office chair at Newtral Brand is filled with dynamic support that adapts to the user's posture, prevents back pain, and improves overall comfort.





Iris Sokol, one of the renowned American economists, says, "The lumbar function in the Newtral Chair is one of the most unique lumbar supports I have seen."

Kevin Morgan A chiropractor in Charlestown, MA, says, "Having a chair like the Newtral Magic H Chair allows you to work in a much more supported, back-neutral position, which allows you to get work done and avoid repetitive stress injuries."





https://youtu.be/2YdjlmMyFBY



One of the best things about Newtral Brand chairs is the patented front and back automatic lumber support. It is designed to offer dynamic support. Here are some of the takeaways from how it works:.

Dynamic Adjustments:

The patented front and back automatic lumber support automatically adjusts to the user's movements. One of the biggest problems for users nowadays is the lack of proper support for the lower back and lumbar region. Thanks to the comprehensive front and back support, it addresses the pain points in the lumber and lower back and gives the best support to prevent them.

Ergonomic Design:

When it comes to design, the Newtral Chair makes sure that the spine maintains a natural curve, which alternatively prompts better posture and reduces the risk of long-term back problems.

Some of the benefits of a patented mechanism include

Newtral Chairs provide target support, which alleviates chronic back pain.

After using the Newtral ergonomic chair, it will encourage a healthier sitting posture, which will improve your sitting habits and prevent any slouching and other related issues.

It brings out the best comfort thanks to the automatic adjustment of the chair, especially when using it for a long period of time.

NT002 and NT001 The best Newtral Ergonomic Chair for Lumbar and Back Separation:

These two models specifically outperform every other brand of ergonomic chair when it comes to lumbar support and back separation. It is the best chair for those with lumbar issues and those with extensive work experience. These chairs ensure to prevent strain and discomfort, especially the pain points in the lower back and lumbar areas.





Single-Back Integration (Magic H Series)

Another masterpiece of a chair by Newtral Brand is the Magic H Series . It is one of the most cost-effective options for beginners in their professions. It comprises back support that is affordable, making it the ideal choice for those who are new to their work or have been working for less than five years.





About Newtral:

Newtral Brand has a beautiful story; their ergonomic chairs are your best friends and only support your healthier well-being. Their commitment to innovation and user well-being is evident in their advanced ergonomic designs. Whether it is the dynamic lumbar support mechanism or the versatile portable office solution, the Newtral Brand ergonomic home office chair is dedicated to delivering comfort and health in your home office.





