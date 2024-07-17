Doer Market Expands to Accept Expert Blockchain and Crypto Service Providers

New Delhi, India, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Doer Market, the innovative online service marketplace for blockchain and Web 3.0 services, is excited to announce the opening of applications for online service providers specializing in blockchain and crypto-related services. This new initiative aims to handpick top-tier professionals, ensuring clients access to the highest quality services in the industry.



Expanding Opportunities for Blockchain and Crypto Professionals

As part of its commitment to maintaining a high standard of service and trust, Doer Market is now accepting applications from qualified blockchain and crypto service providers. This expansion is designed to enhance the platform’s offerings by carefully selecting and vetting applicants to join its exclusive marketplace.

Hiten Mehra, Spokesperson of Doer Market, stated, "We are thrilled to open our platform to new applicants who are experts in blockchain and crypto services. Our goal is to build a trusted community of top-tier professionals who can deliver exceptional services to our clients. By handpicking our service providers, we ensure that our marketplace remains a reliable and secure environment for all."

Application and Vetting Process

Comprehensive Vetting: Applicants will undergo a thorough vetting process, including verification of credentials, evaluation of past work, and assessment of industry reputation. Quality Standards: Only those who meet Doer Market’s stringent quality standards will be accepted, ensuring clients receive the best possible service. Specialized Expertise: The focus remains on blockchain and crypto-related services, ensuring that the platform continues to cater to these cutting-edge technologies.

Benefits for Accepted Service Providers

Increased Visibility: Gain exposure on a platform dedicated to blockchain and crypto services, reaching a targeted audience.

Business Opportunities: Join a growing community of professionals and access a broader client base for increased business opportunities.

Commitment to Excellence

Doer Market’s decision to open applications for new service providers underscores its dedication to maintaining excellence in the blockchain and Web 3.0 sectors. This initiative not only broadens the platform’s service offerings but also reinforces its mission to create a trusted, dynamic ecosystem for digital innovation.

About Doer Market

Doer Market is a premier service marketplace designed exclusively for the blockchain and crypto community. By offering specialised services, secure transactions, and a global network of verified professionals, Doer Market is revolutionizing the way blockchain projects are executed and managed.

Name: Hiten Mehra

Company: Doer Market

Email: h@doer.market

Website: https://doer.market







