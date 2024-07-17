Comscore Unveils Key Insights in 2024 State of Gaming Report

The 2024 report underscores gaming's popularity and highlights valuable cross-platform advertising opportunities for brands and publishers

The report revealed that 62% of adults aged 18 and over engage in video gaming. The gaming community shows a strong preference for variety, with 77% of gamers playing on more than one platform (PC, console, or mobile). Interestingly, 45% of gamers don’t mind rewarded ads, indicating a potential area for strategic advertising. Additionally, video game-branded movies have proven to be box office successes, further cementing the cultural impact and economic potential of the gaming industry.

“Our 2024 State of Gaming Report highlights the cultural significance of gaming and the vital role of gamer behavior for brands looking to tap into this dynamic and engaged audience,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Comscore’s data empowers advertisers to confidently shift spend into the gaming economy, unlocking incremental reach and media performance by targeting this largely underleveraged brand environment.”

“As gaming continues to grow as an advertising channel, more advertisers effectively make it part of their omnichannel strategies to reach and engage vast and diverse audiences,” said Itamar Benedy, Anzu’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Comscore's 2024 State of Gaming Report helps advertisers better understand gamer behaviors and preferences to deliver more relevant in-game ad experiences to their consumers and get maximum impact from their investments.”

More Highlights of the 2024 State of Gaming Report:

1. Gaming Landscape and Audience Growth: In 2023, gamers spent a staggering 45 billion hours on online video content with 77% of gamers playing on more than one platform (PC, console, or mobile).

Millennials comprise the largest segment in the adult gaming population. 2. Advertising Opportunities in Gaming: The gaming sector offers unique advertising formats, such as in-game product placements, rewarded advertisements, and livestream sponsorships.

Two in three gamers who have seen regular or pop-up ads in games feel that advertisements positively/neutrally impact their gaming experience.

In-game transactions remain a crucial revenue stream, with 82% of gamers having made an in-game purchase in a freemium game. 3. Social Media and Gaming 68% of gamers who agree that “seeing a brand featured in a game makes me more interested in learning more” indicated that they would take to social media to learn more about a brand after seeing it featured in a game. 4. Esports and Livestreaming: Esports and livestreaming continue to gain popularity, especially among younger generations. Approximately 86% of Gen Z and 80% of Millennials who are aware of esports have watched, while 53% of Gen Z and 61% of Millennials who are aware of livestreaming have engaged with the content.

Esports is also a social activity with a vast majority of watchers (79%) indicating that they watch with others. 5. Emerging Fronts in Gaming: Cloud gaming and Netflix gaming are emerging trends with significant growth potential. Cloud gaming allows users to play high-end games on low-end hardware without the need for downloads.

Over two-thirds of gamers subscribe to Netflix, presenting opportunities to increase awareness and usage for Netflix Games. 6. Movies and Gaming The box office success of gamer-themed movies like Mario Bros ($574.9 mm), Sonic 2 ($190.9 mm), Uncharted ($148.6 mm), and others should not be overlooked.

