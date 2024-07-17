Verizon, Washington Nationals announce new partnership to enhance fan experience, local philanthropy

Fans invited to celebrate by entering sweepstakes to win Nationals tickets and exclusive fan experiences

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and the Washington Nationals today announced a new marketing and philanthropic partnership, solidifying Verizon as a proud partner of the Nationals. This strategic alliance unlocks significant potential for both partners to build and enhance an unforgettable experience for Nationals fans, as well as bolster contributions to the community in the District of Columbia and beyond.



More than Verizon signage at Nationals Park and on the team’s beloved bullpen cart, the company’s sponsorship extends to creating one-of-a-kind fan experiences. Additionally, Verizon will expand its existing support of Washington Nationals Philanthropies, the team’s charitable arm, which aims to help children, families and communities to thrive through sports-based youth development and access to healthy food. Verizon and the Nationals are both passionate supporters of the Washington D.C. community, and this alliance will allow both organizations to strengthen their programming and impact locally.

To celebrate this partnership, Verizon is rolling out an exciting sweepstakes for Nationals fans, where one lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets to all remaining regular season home games in 2024, along with exclusive fan experiences at the ballpark, including access to a stadium tour, batting practice, a player meet-and-greet and more. Fans can enter by visiting their local Washington D.C.-area Verizon store beginning on July 20 and can learn more at VerizonNatsSweeps.com . Additionally, the first 10 fans in each store that day will receive a free gift with purchase, and throughout the season, Verizon Access will continue to provide fans exclusive experiences and access.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Verizon – a teammate that has supported the work of our Youth Baseball Academy since it opened,” said Mike Carney, Washington Nationals Chief Revenue Officer. “As an organization, we pride ourselves on creating world-class experiences for our fans inside the ballpark as well as increasing opportunities for our neighbors across the region, and we believe this partnership has the power to help us accomplish both.”

“We are incredibly proud of our sponsorship of the Nationals and how it will bring together two organizations with winning traditions,” said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President, Verizon. “We look forward to how we will show up both inside and outside of Nationals Park, and how this partnership will allow both Verizon and The Nationals to have an even greater impact on this vibrant community through our combined dedication to local philanthropy.”

As a partner that shares the team’s commitment to supporting the greater D.C. community, Verizon will be the red carpet sponsor of the 2025 Nationals Homecoming Gala – the largest annual fundraising event of Washington Nationals Philanthropies– and invest in the work of the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. Every year, the Academy delivers holistic development and baseball/softball programming to more than 1,000 D.C. youth at no cost to participants. Verizon’s support of Nationals Academy since its opening in 2014 has helped fuel its ability to serve more than 6,000 youth over the last decade.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Verizon’s Washington Nationals Season Ticket Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 7.20.24 and ends 7.31.24. Must be legal resident of MD, VA, or D.C. age 18 or older to enter. Void where prohibited. Limit ONE entry per person & per email address. Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries received. See Official Rules, eligibility requirements, and full details at VerizonNatsSweeps.com. Sponsor: Verizon Services Corp., One Verizon Way, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Michelle Pantina

Michelle.Pantina@verizon.com

973-561-7068