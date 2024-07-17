Submit Release
CervoMed to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference

BOSTON, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that Company’s Management will present virtually at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Presentation Details
Format: Corporate presentation
Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024
Time: 1:10 PM ET
Webcast Link: click here

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/.

About CervoMed
CervoMed Inc. (the “Company”) is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38MAP kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
Investors@cervomed.com
617-430-7579


