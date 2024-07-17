Launch Tech USA and CarTechIQ Announce Strategic Partnership for Automotive AI Solutions and Services

WYLIE, Texas, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Tech USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Launch Tech Ltd., and CarTechIQ, Inc., announced a Strategic Partnership today to deliver AI-driven automotive diagnostic solutions across North America. This collaboration will integrate CarTechIQ’s patent-pending diagnostic assistant, PredictaFix, into Launch Tech’s premier diagnostic tools, revolutionizing the automotive repair industry.



Partnership Highlights

Under this agreement, CarTechIQ will incorporate PredictaFix into Launch Tech’s suite of tools, enhancing service offerings and bringing advanced AI capabilities directly into the hands of technicians. This integration aims to accelerate and streamline diagnostics and repair processes.

Technician Benefits

Technicians will experience significant benefits from this integration, including:

Increased Efficiency: AI-driven diagnostics will reduce the time required to identify issues, allowing technicians to address more problems in less time.

Improved Accuracy: PredictaFix's advanced algorithms enhance diagnostic precision, minimizing the risk of misdiagnosis and ensuring repairs are done right the first time.

Enhanced Learning and Skill Development: Exposure to innovative AI tools will help technicians stay ahead in their field, continuously learning and adapting to new technologies.

Streamlined Workflow: Integration of AI tools will simplify the diagnostic process, reducing the complexity of troubleshooting, repair estimates, and repair tasks.

Support and Resources: Ongoing support and resources will be provided to help technicians fully leverage the new AI capabilities.



Company Backgrounds

Launch Tech USA: Founded in 2003, Launch Tech USA provides innovative and cost-effective automotive repair support solutions to the professional and DIY automotive aftermarket.

CarTechIQ: Established in 2023, CarTechIQ specializes in AI solutions that support the diagnostic and repair process.

Executive Statements

“We are excited to collaborate with CarTechIQ. Launch Tech USA is focused on offering the best experience and tools in the industry. We are confident that this partnership will benefit both companies and, most importantly, be of immense value to our users,” said Eric Pagliughi, Vice President of Launch Tech USA.

“Since its launch into the North American market in 2003, Launch Tech USA has been known for their consistent delivery of best-in-class solutions across the mechanical and collision markets,” said Dean Ricciardulli, CEO of CarTechIQ. “CarTechIQ is honored to embark on this partnership and to broaden the reach of our solutions through the new and existing Launch Tech USA network of customers.”

Contact Information

Launch Tech USA

1820 S Milliken Dr

Ontario, CA 91761

877-528-6249

www.launchtechusa.com