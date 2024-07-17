Samba Rock Unveils Bold New Brand Identity and Strategic Expansion into New York
Our brand transformation marks a new era for Samba Rock, reflecting its evolution from a Brazilian-rooted agency to a global player in the marketing and branding industry.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba Rock, the innovative marketing, advertising, branding, and e-commerce agency, proudly announces a major rebranding initiative and strategic expansion.
“Our brand transformation marks a new era for Samba Rock, reflecting its evolution from a Brazilian-rooted agency to a global player in the marketing and branding industry,” commented Valter Klug, Founder & CEO of Samba Rock. “Our new logo signifies the agency's forward-thinking approach and marks a paradigm shift in our global positioning.”
Founded in 2015, Samba Rock has earned a reputation for helping brands navigate their marketing and sales processes, especially when first entering the US market. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of services including market research, brand positioning, omnichannel strategies, digital and social media marketing, and influencer collaborations. Samba Rock has expanded its global footprint in recent years with clients from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.
The agency has worked with iconic Brazilian brands such as:
- Bauducco Foods: www.bauducco.com
- AB-InBev's Guaraná Antarctica: www.ab-inbev.com
- Grendene Sandals: www.shopmelissa.com
- Tramontina Kitchenware: www.tramontina.com
- Cia Maritima Beachwear: www.ciamaritimausa.com
- Forno de Minas Foods: www.fornodeminas.com
In conjunction with the rebranding and to demonstrate the agency’s passion for innovation and technology, Samba Rock produced an AI-generated album based on the agency’s manifesto. The video was released on July 13th, which is the International Day of Rock. The album, which was created by Samba Rock, can be found on all major streaming platforms. The artist is SMBRCK and the album is titled “Manifesto.”
Video: https://youtu.be/dy7D8wrybHA
As part of its strategic growth, Samba Rock is also excited to announce a strategic partnership with QB & Company, a boutique New York-based strategic communications firm. With decades of experience, QB & Co. has successfully worked with some of the most well-known global financial services brands, helping them achieve significant media presence.
“Samba Rock invites global disruptors who want to expand their visibility to connect with us,” notes Mr. Klug. “This latest strategic partnership will enhance Samba Rock's capabilities and presence in the New York market.”
Samba Rock currently has offices in Miami and São Paulo.
About Samba Rock
Samba Rock is a bold, innovative growth marketing, e-commerce, and branding agency that doesn't just help brands thrive; we help them transform into global icons. With a decade of experience driving brand success in the U.S. CPG market, we've perfected our proprietary A.M.P. Methodology, designed to rocket-launch both established U.S. brands and international newcomers to the top of the competitive landscape. Whether it's packaged food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, personal care, home goods, fashion, or any other fast-moving consumer product, we have the expertise to elevate your brand to global recognition using an integrated approach and effective strategies. Visit www.sambarock.us
About QB & Co.
QB & Company is a boutique strategic communications firm dedicated to helping its clients achieve their business goals through enhanced communication. Visit www.qbco.io
