Chitosan Market Future Market Leaders: Innovations and Insights for 2024-2027

Increase in the usage of chitosan in hemostatic dressings and the rise in demand for bio-based cosmetic products are boosting the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Chitosan Market by Source (Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, and Others) and Application (Water Treatment, Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global chitosan market generated $1.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Determinants of the Market

- Drivers: The increase in the usage of chitosan in hemostatic dressings and the rise in demand for bio-based cosmetic products are boosting the growth of the global chitosan market.

- Restraints: High production costs of chitosan hinder market growth.

Opportunities: The rise in the adoption of chitosan as bio-plastic is expected to create numerous opportunities for market players.

Market Segmentation

By Source:

- Shrimp: Dominated the market in 2019, accounting for over three-fourths of the global market. The large demand for shrimp chitosan in water treatment and the food & beverage industry drives this segment.

- Crab: Expected to have the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period due to the growing utilization of crab waste in plantation to maintain soil biodiversity.

By Application:

- Water Treatment: Led the market in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global chitosan market. It is expected to maintain the largest share and register the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its biodegradable nature and effectiveness in removing toxic materials.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: Followed by North America, Asia-Pacific contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global chitosan market share in 2019. The region is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027 due to the easy availability of crustacean waste in coastal areas.

Leading Market Players

- Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

- Advanced Biopolymers AS

- Primex ehf, G.T.C.

- Bio Corporation

- Novamatrix

- Kitozyme S.A.

- Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

- Agratech International, Inc.

- Panvo Organics Private Ltd

- Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

