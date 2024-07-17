Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,208 in the last 365 days.

Enovix to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 31, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the close of the market.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on July 31, 2024, to discuss the company’s business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q2-2024.open-exchange.net/registration. This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. Investors may also submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the call by Enovix management.

An archived version of the call will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Enovix to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 31, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more