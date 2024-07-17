Bread Financial™ Promotes Gender Equity with $1 Million Gift to the Women’s Sports Foundation®  

Donation will fund research and strategic growth initiatives, in celebration of the Foundation’s 50th anniversary





COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial , a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced a $1 million gift to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF®) to support the Foundation’s ongoing work to advance the lives of girls and women through sports and physical activity.



The gift will help WSF drive its long-term strategic growth and build fundraising capacity and national awareness through a variety of events and advocacy. A portion of the donation will be used to conduct evidence-based research, including its 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games analysis – the 10th in a series – which examines participation and leadership trends among women athletes with an eye toward making the Olympic and Paralympic movement equitable for all. Bread Financial’s gift will also support various activities surrounding WSF’s National Girls & Women in Sports Day® (NGWSD®), and the Annual Salute to Women in Sports®, which is WSF's premier fundraising event.

“Bread Financial embraces and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion to create a sense of belonging, build trust and deliver value for our associates, partners, customers and business. Through the Women’s Sports Foundation’s advocacy, research and programing we are supporting, we look forward to helping create a more equitable society where every girl and woman can realize their full potential,” said Ralph Andretta, president and CEO of Bread Financial. “As a father of two women athletes, I know that when girls play, compete, and are supported, society wins.”

WSF is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout 2024. Known for being one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sports, equity, and society, the Foundation has grown to be a champion of the entire women’s sports ecosystem, carrying out the vision of its founder, sports icon and social justice pioneer Billie Jean King, to pave a path to equity for girls and women both on and off the field of play.

“For 50 years and counting, the Women’s Sports Foundation’s research, advocacy and community programming, have been helping girls and women across the country play, compete and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers,” said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. “Bread Financial’s support will help propel our mission into the next 50 years and bolster our efforts to build a more equitable future for girls and women on the field of play, the front office, the boardroom, and beyond.”

About Bread Financial™

Bread Financial TM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that includes private label and co-brand credit cards and Bread Pay™ buy now, pay later products. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer products that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread Cashback TM American Express ® Credit Card and Bread Savings TM products.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its approximately 7,000 global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter/X and Instagram .

About the Women’s Sports Foundation

The Women’s Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate, and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we are one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sports access, equity, and society. WSF has been changing the game for 50 years through its research, advocacy, and community programming, investing over $100 million to help girls and women play, compete, and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers. A leader and champion of the entire women’s sports ecosystem, WSF amplifies the vital societal and cultural impact that is made when girls and women play sports. All girls. All women. All sports ® To learn more about the Women’s Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org .

