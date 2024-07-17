On July 16, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi. The two sides had an exchange of views on international and regional situations, respective foreign policies, and China-Arab cooperation, among others.
You just read:
Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Ambassador of the UAE to China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.