Waste-Derived Biogas Market: Valued at $52.9 Billion in 2020, Projected to Reach $126.2 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The Waste-derived Biogas Market encompasses the production and utilization of biogas generated from organic waste materials. With a focus on sustainability and waste management, this market segment addresses both environmental concerns and the growing demand for renewable energy sources. Technologies for extracting biogas from various waste streams contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while offering opportunities for energy generation.

Biogas is a type of renewable energy that can be utilized to replace fossil fuels. It is made mostly of waste materials, and produced as a result of anaerobic digestion. In the business sector, waste feedstock is the most commonly used raw material for biogas production. In addition, increase in usage of agriculture, sewage, and industrial waste as raw materials is predicted to promote the waste-derived biogas market growth throughout the projection period.

Increase in awareness of waste management methods among peasants, towns, and industrial workplaces is a crucial driver of the global waste-derived biogas market. The shift from conventional and nonrenewable energy sources to biogas, which is a renewable source of energy, is likely to promote the growth of the market in developed and developing nations.

The global waste-derived biogas market analysis has been done on the basis of source, application, and region.

Depending on source, the market is categorized into livestock manure, sewage, food waste, and crop residue. The crop residuesegment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the sewage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9%.

The applications covered in the study include residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial garnered the largest share in 2020, whereas the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

Europe is expected to be acquire the fastest growing region due to implementation of stringent emission norms, rise in awareness to adopt clean fuel, and increase in demand for waste-derived biogas from end-use industries.

The major companies profiled in this report include AAT Abwasser- und Abfalltechnik GmbH, Bekon Biogas Energy Inc., Biogen Greenfinch, Cargill Inc., Clarke Energy, Environmental Products & Technology Corp., N-bio GmbH, Siemens AG, WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH, and Zorg Biogas.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

The Asia-Pacific waste-derived biogas market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 8.0% during the waste-derived biogas market forecast period.

By application, the industrial segment acquired the largest waste-derived biogas market share in 2020.

On the basis of source, the crop residues segment garnered the highest share in 2020.