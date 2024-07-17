Amwell® to Report Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Boston, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, will report its second quarter 2024 operating results on Wednesday, July 31.

Following the distribution of the earnings release via wire services, the Amwell management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review the company's operating results and provide a general business update.

The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the company's website. Alternatively, participants can call (888) 510-2008 (U.S.) or (646) 960-0306 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The call ID number is 7830032.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.amwell.com for approximately 90 days.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading hybrid care, delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

