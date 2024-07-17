OTC Markets Group Welcomes VerticalScope Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSX: FORA; OTCQX: VFORF), a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VFORF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Rob Laidlaw, Founder, Chair and CEO of VerticalScope stated, “Having direct access to the OTCQX quotation and trading platform is an important milestone, making it easier for our U.S. employees and investors to invest in VerticalScope by eliminating the requirement of maintaining a Canadian trading account. Additionally, we are confident that the transparent and efficient OTCQX platform will increase exposure and profile with U.S. private and institutional investors, representing a stepping stone towards a potential senior exchange listing in the U.S. as we continue to scale our digital enthusiast community platform.”

JWTT Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About VerticalScope Holdings Inc.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and more than 110 million monthly active users.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com