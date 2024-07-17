Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market Statistics, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The short message service firewall market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The short message service (SMS) firewall market is forecasted to grow rapidly with the tighter government regulations, rising privacy and security concerns, and increased adoption of application-to-person (A2P) SMS could all assist the market to embrace steady growth prospects. Companies in the market such as Proofpoint, Cellusys, Infobip Ltd., and others are predicted to use various business tactics including business expansions, collaborative partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to protect a strong position in the near future. Furthermore, rising demand for next-generation SMS firewall from mobile network operators and popularity of mobile marketing via SMS extend profitable opportunities to the SMS firewall market in the forecast period.

SMS firewall assist in protecting the network from SMS fraud and scam along with preventing any unwanted access to the network. The services enable operator to allow what traffic can be transported through network. It offers signaling and content filtering capabilities. Furthermore, the technology is extensively utilized across various industry verticals such as government, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance and media and entertainment. It is being adopted by large as well as small and medium enterprises.

Growing adoption of app-to-person messaging and growing concerns about privacy and security are factors driving the growth of the SMS firewall market. Additionally, combating illegal SMS activities such as SMS spoofing, SMS phishing, and SMS spamming has increased the market size of Short Message Service (SMS) firewalls. However, the lack of technical know-how among users and the rise of cyber-attacks have hindered the growth of the short message service firewall Industry. In contrast, the trend of mobile marketing through SMS and the demand for next-generation SMS firewalls is a hugely profitable opportunity for the growth of the SMS firewall industry.

Region wise, the SMS firewall market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its highly digitized technological sector, which requires a higher degree of network monitoring, fueling the demand for SMS firewall in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing internet penetration and the growing number of cyber threats in the region.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the short message service (SMS) firewall market such as AdaptiveMobile Security, BICS, Cellusys, Comviva, Infobip Ltd., Mobileum, Monty Mobile, Proofpoint, Sinch, and TATA Communications. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the short message service firewall market analysis.

