PHILIPPINES, July 17 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 "Unahin ang mahihirap" -- Bong Go provides support to almost a thousand indigents in Catarman, Northern Samar Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended additional support to struggling residents in Catarman, Northern Samar during his visit on Tuesday, July 16. Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to ensure a secure and healthier future for all. During his visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential support to 948 residents during relief activities held at the Freedom Park Covered Court in Catarman. These items included food packs, snacks, vitamins, facemasks, shirts, sling bags, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select beneficiaries also received a bicycle, mobile phone, watch, and shoes. Through the initiative of Senator Go in coordination with Mayor Francisco "Antet" Rosales III and the national government, financial aid was disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy sectors, including Congressman Paul A. Daza, Congressman Harris Christopher Ongchuan, Governor Edwin Marino Ongchuan, Vice Governor Clarence Datu, and Vice Mayor Francisco "Jun" Rosales, Jr., among others. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. During the event, Vice Mayor Rosales Jr. took the opportunity to express his gratitude and highlight the significant contributions of Go. He also called on the residents to support Go's initiatives, linking their local progress to the senator's broader efforts. Additionally, as the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the Malasakit Center at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs. Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more than ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. "Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go. "Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he added. Go is also advocating for expanding access to primary medical services through the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers, including seven in Northern Samar. To further contribute to the province's development, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of Mabini Road with a Bridge in Barangay Polangi; Construction of an Access Road in Brgy. Macagtas; the Reconstruction of Catarman Public Market; and the Construction of Drainage Canal at Brgy. Dalakit. Go reaffirmed his commitment to Catarman, stating, "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos." On the same day, Go also provided aid to indigents in Silvino Lobos and visited the Malasakit Center and the Public Market in Catarman.