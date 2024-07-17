PHILIPPINES, July 17 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 Sen. Pia Inspires TSU Graduates to "Embrace Lifelong Learning" "Embrace lifelong learning and develop your soft skills." Senator Pia S. Cayetano delivered this message as she addressed the College of Education graduates at the 35th Commencement Exercises of Tarlac State University (TSU) on Tuesday (July 16). Serving as Guest of Honor and Commencement Speaker, Cayetano lauded the graduates for reaching this significant milestone and encouraged them to discover their purpose. The long-time education advocate further stressed the importance of lifelong learning in order to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing world. As such, she encouraged graduates and faculty members alike to take advantage of the advancements in technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to foster students' personal growth and reshape education for future generations. "It's not just academics, but life skills-the ability to communicate, to collaborate, to think creatively and come up with creative solutions," Cayetano added, emphasizing the equally crucial need to develop soft skills among the youth. The senator concluded her speech by reminding the graduates to maximize their talents in order to bring honor to their alma mater and the country. As Senior Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance tasked to handle the budget of the education sector, Cayetano has pushed for funding for the construction of dormitories in various State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), including the TSU, to address the plight of students living in far-flung areas who do not have adequate accommodation. This initiative was supported by former Senate Finance Chairperson, now Education Secretary Sonny Angara. In previous years, Senator Cayetano has also supported the upgrading of TSU's nursing and allied health facilities, as well as the enhancement of the university's Gymnasium. Prior to her visit in TSU, Senator Cayetano was in Mabalacat, Pampanga, where she was welcomed by Mayor Cris Garbo, along with the city's women, youth, senior citizens, and solo parents, to speak about her health advocacy. The Senator spoke before 500 attendees and urged them to prioritize their physical and mental well-being, emphasizing that "health is wealth".