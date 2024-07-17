Building a Healthy Future Together: CRCC Injects New Vitality into TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s Healthcare Sector

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the successful completion of the Scarborough General Hospital project in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) in 2012, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) has steadfastly expanded its footprint in the healthcare sector across Latin America. To date, CRCC has delivered nine landmark healthcare facilities in TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, each marking a significant milestone in the nation’s medical infrastructure.

A flagship project, completed in September 2019, is the Medical Linear Accelerator installation at the St. James Medical Complex. This endeavor exemplifies CRCC’s diversified operational strategy in the country. As the first public hospital in TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO to be equipped with advanced radiotherapy equipment, the St. James Medical Complex now houses one of the world’s most sophisticated cancer-fighting technologies. It offers new treatment options for cancer patients, marking a milestone in the medical sector across the entire Eastern Caribbean region.

Dr. Kellie Alleyne-Mike, a physician at the medical complex, explained its benefits: “Compared to the previously utilized cobalt-60 treatment machine, the electronic linear accelerator delivers superior therapeutic outcomes with reduced side effects. Its precision in targeting tumors enables the delivery of more efficacious radiotherapy while minimizing collateral damage to surrounding healthy tissues. It not only elevates patients’ quality of life but also alleviates the burden on their families.”

Since the commissioning of this advanced equipment in 2020, the complex has witnessed a dramatic increase in its daily cancer treatment capacity, rising from 8-10 patients to over 30. “In the context of rising global rates of non-communicable diseases, particularly cancer, forging partnerships with experienced entities like CRCC is invaluable for developing nations such as TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO. These collaborations not only transform patients’ lives but also drive positive change across the entire healthcare landscape of our country,” Dr. Mike added.

As China and TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO commemorate the momentous 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, CRCC is actively spearheading pragmatic cooperation between China, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, and other Caribbean nations in critical sectors including infrastructure and healthcare. CRCC has reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of “extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits”, while deepening its engagement in the Latin American market to further advance local economic and social development.





