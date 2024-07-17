Premier Phophi Ramathuba leds Vhembe District chapter of Dikgerekgere Wednesday campaign

Community members from some of the villages along the D3647, a 31km road in Madonsi village, have expressed gratitude after Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba led the Vhembe District chapter of Dikgerekgere Wednesday campaign at Collins Chabane Local Municipality, today, 16 July 2024.

Rosie Ndove, a resident of Madonsi Village, said she is glad to see something being done about roads that has been a headache to most of them for a while.

In her remarks, Dr. Ramathuba emphasised the need for the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, led by MEC Ernest Racheone, to serve the people of Limpopo with diligence and create an environment conducive for investments.

"We do not do roads just for community members and their day-to-day activities, we do roads also so that investors can see this local municipality as lucrative and a place to invest in."

She indicated that with Vhembe having more unpaved roads compared to those that are tarred, this initiative by the department is very critical as it will ensure that government fully utilises its roads infrastructure resources such as machinery, budget and road workers effectively.

Vhembe road network has 2420 gravel roads as compared to 1333 that is tarred.

In attendance were Hosi Madonsi, Hosi Mavambe, Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Cllr Freda Nkondo, Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality Cllr Shadrack Maluleke and Members of Mayoral Committees from both municipalities.

