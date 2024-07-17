Range Publishes 2023-2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today published its 2023-2024 Corporate Sustainability Report. The latest report provides updates on key topics showcasing the Company’s responsible business practices and its resiliency in the coming decades.



“We have found success in merging long-term economic objectives with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility, which positions Range as a low-cost, resilient producer with a competitive emissions profile,” said Dennis Degner, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Natural gas and natural gas liquids are being produced more efficiently than ever and will continue to play a meaningful role in global energy discussions. I believe the latest report showcases Range’s sustainability in a world that requires cleaner, safer, more efficient fuels that can affordably meet growing energy demand domestically and abroad.”

Emissions Progress

Range has made significant strides in meeting its emissions targets, including progress towards its goal of net-zero scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2025. Range employees have implemented processes and equipment improvements that have driven overall GHG emissions, including methane emissions, to record lows for the Company. These improvements include an enhanced Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) survey program, the adoption of zero-emission pneumatic controller designs on new well sites, and a dedicated Emissions Reduction Work Group. With a continued focus on emissions avoidance and reduction, Range expects to remain at the lowest end of the global emissions intensity curve.

Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights

Environmental Stewardship

67% reduction in methane emissions intensity since 2019

Exceeded initial goal of reducing GHG emission intensity by 15% relative to 2019 levels

Recycled approximately 100% of the 11.2 million barrels of flowback and produced water generated from Range operations

Completed MiQ re-certification process with an “A” grade rating for the second consecutive year for the Company’s Southwest Pennsylvania operations

Community Impact

Paid nearly $5 billion in impact fees, royalty and lease payments, and charitable contributions over the last 20 years benefiting local Pennsylvania communities

Invested $985,000 into our communities including $159,500 to first responders through Range’s Good Neighbors Fund

Safety Leadership

0.00 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)

0.00 Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rate

Range employees completed more than 3,400 hours of safety-related training



Responsible Governance

Board of Directors ESG and Safety Committee, comprised of every independent director provides enhanced oversight

Earned a “AAA” ESG Rating from MSCI

Ranked 1 st among Appalachian producers, earning “Industry Best” in the Environmental category in JUST Capital’s Most JUST Companies rankings

among Appalachian producers, earning “Industry Best” in the Environmental category in JUST Capital’s Most JUST Companies rankings For the third consecutive year, Range was included in Newsweek Magazine’s annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies

The full Corporate Sustainability Report is available at www.rangeresources.com/sustainability.

About Range Resources’ 2023-2024 Sustainability Report

Range’s Sustainability Report incorporates feedback from key stakeholders and was developed in alignment with current best practice sustainability reporting standards and frameworks, which include guidelines and recommendations by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the IPIECA (formerly known as the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association), the TCFD framework, and the American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) ESG Metrics Framework.

