ApplyBoard Welcomes Kasia Leyden as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Kitchener, ON, Canada, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard , the leading international student mobility platform, today announced the appointment of Kasia Leyden as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer (CMO). Leyden will spearhead ApplyBoard's global marketing efforts and play a pivotal role in shaping the company's corporate strategy.

With over 12 years of experience at PayPal, including leadership roles at the payment processor Braintree and peer-to-peer payment app Venmo, Leyden brings a wealth of expertise in scaling marketing operations for both B2B and B2C high-growth technology companies. In her most recent position as Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing at PayPal, she led breakthrough integrated marketing campaigns that accelerated brand preference and customer engagement with PayPal’s more than 400M customers in 200 markets around the globe.

At ApplyBoard, the award-winning Leyden will oversee all aspects of marketing, including brand, creative, integrated marketing, product marketing, communications, PR, and growth marketing. Her mandate includes elevating the ApplyBoard brand on the global stage to unlock potential for millions of customers and position marketing as a strategic growth lever for the company.

"Kasia's extensive experience in building and scaling marketing operations for global tech brands with a two-sided marketplace makes her the ideal leader to take ApplyBoard's marketing and strategy to the next level," said Meti Basiri, Co-Founder & CEO, ApplyBoard. "She has a deep understanding of the nuances around market entry and growth strategies for different cultures in emerging markets, which is paramount in driving brand awareness and market share growth as we continue to expand our global presence."

Leyden's approach to marketing centers on fostering a culture of creativity, empowerment, and data-driven decision-making. She has consistently built multiple high-performing global marketing teams that don’t follow a traditional funnel but rather build an ecosystem centered around business objectives, customer insight and breakthrough content.

“As both an immigrant and an expat who has lived, learned and worked in over six countries, ApplyBoard’s mission to unlock the potential of millions of aspiring minds around the world is deeply personal,” said Kasia Leyden, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, ApplyBoard. “The opportunity to shape our growth and strategy, while solidifying ApplyBoard’s leadership position in an industry that’s already doubled over the last decade is truly exciting."

Leyden holds a Master's in Marketing from Australia's Monash University and brings a global perspective, having worked across the United States, Australia, Singapore, and the UK. Her appointment further strengthens ApplyBoard's senior leadership team as the company continues its global expansion, most recently bringing on Impossible Foods-alum David Borecky as Chief Financial Officer last year.

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 1 million students from more than 150 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com .

