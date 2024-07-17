Deputy Ministers Kenny Morolong and Nonceba Mhlauli spend 67 Minutes for Mandela Day at John Pama Primary School, 18 Jul

In celebration of Mandela Day, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Hon. Kenny Morolong, has identified John Pama Primary School in Nyanga, Cape Town, to spend his 67 Minutes for Mandela Day. He will be joined by Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli.

John Pama Primary School serves over 800 learners and is a quintile 2 facility, catering to some of the most underprivileged children in the city. Together with 35 dedicated educators and staff members, they strive to make a significant impact on the education and well-being of these children.

Let's honour Madiba’s legacy and leave a lasting impact on the future of our children.

Details are as follows:

Date: 18 July 2024

Time: 09:30

Venue: John Pama Primary School, Nyanga, Cape Town.

For more information, please contact:

Gapi Moleme

Head of Office and Spokesperson

Cell: +27 81 048 8971

E-mail: gapi@presidency.gov.za

