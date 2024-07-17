Surface Disinfection Market The Next Big Thing: Market Trends and Leaders of 2024-2032

Surface Disinfection Market Trend

The surface disinfectant market is driven by factors such as a surge in hospital-acquired infections, increased healthcare spending, and broad applications.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report titled "Surface Disinfection Market by Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others), Type (Liquids, Wipes, and Sprays), and Application (Surface, Instrument, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the surface disinfection market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A189176

Prime Determinants of Growth

The surface disinfectant market is driven by factors such as a surge in hospital-acquired infections, increased healthcare spending, and broad applications of surface disinfectants in non-healthcare sectors. Stringent regulations regarding surface disinfectant use and hazardous chemical handling restrain market growth. Nevertheless, advancements in production processes and the emergence of eco-friendly disinfectant alternatives offer lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Request Sample



Drivers:

- Surge in occurrence of hospital-acquired infections

- Increased expenditure on healthcare

- Use of surface disinfectants in non-healthcare sectors

Opportunities:

- Advancements in manufacturing of surface disinfectants

- Development of eco-friendly surface disinfectant products

Restraints:

- Product resistance and overuse of surface disinfectants

- Stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants

Market Segments Analysis:

- Composition: The alcohols segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global surface disinfectant market revenue, due to its effectiveness against a wide range of pathogens and rapid action.

- Type: The liquids segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global surface disinfectant market revenue, due to its ease of use and versatility in application methods.

- Application: The surface segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global surface disinfectant market revenue, driven by the wide range of surfaces requiring disinfection.

Regional Analysis:

- North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global surface disinfectant market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Key Players:

- 3M

- BASF SE

- Ecolab

- LANXESS

- Lonza

- P&G

- PAUL HARTMANN AG

- PaxChem Ltd.

- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

- Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global surface disinfectant market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions. The report is valuable for highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surface-disinfection-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.