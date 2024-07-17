TALLSEN Hardware Collaborates with MOBAKS Agency to Expand Distribution & Market Share in Uzbekistan
EINPresswire.com/ -- TALLSEN Hardware, known for its precision German engineering and efficient Chinese manufacturing, has formed an exclusive collaboration with Uzbekistan's MOBAKS Agency. This collaboration marks a significant step in TALLSEN's strategic efforts to extend its reach into the Central Asian market. MOBAKS is positioned as the primary distributor of TALLSEN's home hardware products in Uzbekistan.
TALLSEN has built a reputation on strong research and development, which has allowed them to craft a wide array of home hardware solutions that meet various consumer needs. By collaborating with MOBAKS, a company with substantial local market experience, TALLSEN aims to ensure that customers in Uzbekistan have access to their high-quality products, including advanced metal drawer systems, hinges, and kitchen sink faucets.
The collaboration is structured to benefit both parties: MOBAKS gains exclusive rights to sell TALLSEN products in Uzbekistan, potentially boosting its market presence and customer base. In return, TALLSEN provides MOBAKS with extensive support, including brand materials, customer service, market protection, and decoration support, empowering MOBAKS to meet local demand effectively.
Looking at market dynamics, TALLSEN products currently hold a 40% share in the Uzbekistan market. With this new collaboration, both TALLSEN and MOBAKS aim to significantly increase this share, targeting over 80% by the end of 2024. This goal reflects both companies' commitment to expanding their reach and influence in the region.
This alliance also includes comprehensive technical support and after-sales service from TALLSEN, ensuring that MOBAKS can maintain high customer satisfaction and build long-term customer relationships. This support framework aims to establish a reliable presence for TALLSEN in Uzbekistan, contributing positively to customer experiences with the brand.
The collaboration between TALLSEN and MOBAKS exemplifies how international cooperation can facilitate business expansion and improve product availability in diverse markets. It underscores the companies' shared commitment to delivering high-quality home hardware solutions to Uzbekistan, enhancing how local customers interact with and benefit from improved home infrastructure.
In sum, the collaboration between TALLSEN and MOBAKS is poised to enhance the availability of quality home hardware in Uzbekistan, supporting both companies' goals for growth and customer satisfaction in the region. As TALLSEN expands its international footprint, this collaboration stands as a key strategy in reaching new markets and supporting users with dependable, high-quality home hardware products.
Users can visit the official website https://www.tallsen.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries or contact Tallsen at tallsenhardware@tallsen.com.
About the Company:
TALLSEN Hardware, rooted in German engineering and Chinese manufacturing expertise, specializes in designing and producing superior home hardware. Committed to excellence, TALLSEN delivers a wide range of global products that enhance modern living spaces.
Media Relations
