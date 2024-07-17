BioProcess360 Partners launch dedicated Life Sciences investment fund to grow emerging bioprocessing tools and technologies

Will connect innovators with investment, hands-on expertise and the leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioProcess360 Partners today announced the launch of a new investment fund to support businesses with the growth of emerging tools and technologies used in the bioprocessing of traditional mAbs and newer drug modalities. BioProcess360 Partners will support businesses through R&D and commercialization challenges by combining investment capital, support from industry experts and connections to the leading global biopharmaceutical companies. The fund is led by founding partners Chris Major, who established and guided the Purolite Bioprocessing division to a $3.7B acquisition by Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in 2021, and Bradford Beatty of Rabbit Run Partners, CIO and board member for multiple investments. Rabbit Run Partners made its first Series A investment into Parhelia Biosciences in 2023.

“The largest challenges businesses face when establishing new technologies in the bioprocessing space typically stem from a lack of access to real industry experience and knowledge required to help them navigate through critical growth challenges. Being a serial entrepreneur, I know exactly what it takes to be truly successful in this space” said Chris Major, Founding Partner, BioProcess360 Partners.

“Our goal is to support innovative bioprocessing technologies which ultimately have a positive impact on patients. The industry is rightly risk averse, so the role of BioProcess360 is to give growing businesses direct access to experienced industry experts who can give fast, practical, and genuine hands-on support to drive innovation, overcome commercialization challenges and drive revenue to bring those technologies into the marketplace.”

BioProcess360 Partners includes a team of 14 subject matter experts to provide the investment portfolio with strategic, operational and technical guidance on a range of areas including R&D, manufacturing, regulatory compliance, product filing, applications, process development, validation, GMP facility design and quality, as well as commercial operations such as product management, sales, and marketing.

“We have a very defined focus on bioprocessing. It’s where our expertise lies but it’s also why we’re different to other investment partners,” said Chris. “There’s a definite market gap for a hands-on, collaborative operating partner who specialises in enabling new bioprocessing technologies and businesses to reach their potential. We are very comfortable making investments in this space, probably more so than any other investment partner. This allows us to move very quickly to provide the funding, connections and experience to help those businesses succeed.”

Media Contact: Chris Major

Email address: enquiries@bioprocess360.com