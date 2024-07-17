Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market size was valued at $17.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A number of companies in the artificial intelligence and robotics business, the government, and the reliability of AI-based systems are all driving up investment in these fields. Such investments are anticipated to allow participants to increase their R&D expenditures, enabling businesses to continuously innovate and launch more effective and sophisticated AI and robotics technologies leading to an increase in the demand for artificial intelligence and contributing to the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth in the upcoming years.

The simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. To improve overall equipment efficiency (OEE) and first-pass yield in production, the aerospace & defense industry is implementing robotic technologies powered by sophisticated AI-driven technologies. Aerospace companies are using AI to improve fuel efficiency by using recorded data to optimize fuel consumption during the most taxing parts of a flight and can even build custom profiles based on pilots, aircraft, location, weather, and more.

Aerospace robotics is a robotic technology used in the aerospace industry to manufacture aircraft. Aerospace robots are used for a variety of tasks such as engine drilling, manufacturing, welding metal parts, and painting airframes. These factors drive the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth. There is a growing emphasis on developing AI systems that will enable the aviation industry to operate autonomously. AI has been used at various levels in a variety of aerospace applications, including aircraft maintenance, aircraft health and performance monitoring, airport operations, and pilot training, among others. Now that a new roadmap for AI's safe and ethical functions has been established, players in the aerospace and defense sectors are expected to increase their adoption of AI and machine learning technologies.

The key players profiled in the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market report include Airbus SE, IBM Corporation, Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense industry . Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market Analysis growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market forecast.

