CRCC: Spearheading the Modernization of Port of Spain General Hospital

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the successful completion of the Scarborough General Hospital project in Tobago in 2012, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) has been steadily expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector across Latin America. To date, CRCC has delivered nine landmark healthcare facilities in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO), each marking a significant milestone in the nation’s medical infrastructure.



The current redevelopment of the main building at Port of Spain General Hospital is taking place in Port of Spain, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s capital city. Due to the structural aging and seismic damage sustained by the original building, the government decided to replace the existing structure with a new, modern facility. The new hospital, currently under construction by CRCC, will have 540 beds and offer a full spectrum of advanced medical services to the community, featuring advanced facilities such as emergency departments, operating theaters, and ICUs.

In an interview, Dr. Shakiba Barro, Medical Director of Port of Spain General Hospital, articulated the project’s significance: “CRCC is not only constructing our physical infrastructure but also instilling a sense of hope within our hospital community. This new facility symbolizes our aspirations for enhanced research capabilities, continued development, and advanced medical education. Our vision is to establish this facility as an important teaching center for the University of the West Indies, serving not only TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO but also other Caribbean nations.”

Upon its completion, this revitalized hospital is set to emerge as TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s most technologically advanced medical institution, with the capacity to serve a population of nearly 600,000. This is expected to significantly elevate the nation’s healthcare standards, promising citizens access to quality and efficient medical services. A CRCC project manager operating in the region emphasized, “We are not just building a hospital; we are establishing a robust and reliable public healthcare system for the local community, so...we are laying the groundwork for a healthier and more prosperous future.”

CRCC’s projects in TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO are not only about infrastructure development; they stand as a testament to the deepening cooperation between China and Caribbean nations. Through these initiatives, CRCC has facilitated the local adoption of China’s advanced construction methodologies, world-class quality standards, and superior products and services, thereby making substantial contributions to the modernization of TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s healthcare system.





Company: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Contact Person: Wen Kai

Email: wenkai@crcc.cn

Website: https://english.crcc.cn/

Telephone: 010-52688232

City: Beijing, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cfbc5ee-29a0-480a-a1af-2721b4a40536