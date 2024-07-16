TAIWAN, July 16 - President Lai meets President of Guatemalan Congress Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramos

On the afternoon of July 16, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramos, the president of the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala. In remarks, President Lai welcomed Congress President Ramos to Taiwan for his first trip abroad since taking office in January this year. President Lai also thanked the Guatemalan Congress for continuing to pass resolutions supporting Taiwan’s international participation for many years. The president said we look forward to Taiwan and Guatemala continuing to strengthen our diplomatic friendship by deepening exchanges and cooperation in all areas.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

On behalf of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to first warmly welcome Congress President Ramos, who is leading this cross-party delegation of Congress members and ruling party representatives to Taiwan. I want to take this opportunity to once again express concern and condolences for the recent severe flooding in Guatemala. Taiwan will closely monitor the situation to provide the necessary assistance, and we hope that the affected areas can return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Guatemala is a staunch diplomatic ally of Taiwan. We not only share the universal values of freedom and democracy, but are also peace-loving countries. For many years, the Guatemalan Congress has continued to pass resolutions supporting Taiwan’s international participation. Since taking office in January this year, Congress President Ramos has come to Taiwan for his first trip abroad. I want to express my deepest gratitude to him, and to our friends in the Congress.

Congress President Ramos has extensive experience working for the people of Guatemala. He has previously held important government positions including deputy director of the criminal investigation department and director of the National Civil Police, and has now taken on the heavy responsibilities of the president of the Congress. I am sure that through close cooperation among Congress President Ramos and all of our distinguished guests, the Guatemalan Congress can continue to lead the way to national prosperity and development, and create even greater well-being for the people.

We also look forward to Taiwan and Guatemala continuing to strengthen our diplomatic friendship by deepening exchanges and cooperation in all areas with support from Congress President Ramos and our distinguished guests. This year, Taiwan has sent successive purchasing and fact-finding missions to Guatemala that included members of the textile, coffee, and seafood industries, as well as the circular economy sector, to explore opportunities for cooperation. This year, our bilateral cooperation has already seen Taiwan’s high-speed railway system begin selling Guatemalan coffee grown at high altitudes on small-scale farms, so that more Taiwanese can become acquainted with Guatemala’s high-quality coffee.

We firmly believe that Taiwan and Guatemala will continue to cooperate on the path to growth, and that as long as we work together, we can overcome any challenge. Let me close by once again welcoming Congress President Ramos and all of our distinguished guests on this visit, demonstrating the deep friendship between our two nations. I wish you all a smooth and successful visit.

Congress President Ramos then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai on behalf of the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala for his welcome, and saying the delegation members were very happy to be invited to visit Taiwan. He also congratulated President Lai on assuming office as head of state, expressing confidence that under his leadership, Taiwan can continue on the path of prosperity and democracy, and be acknowledged and acclaimed by the international community.

Noting that President Lai has extensive political experience, having served in key central government posts as an elected representative and as the mayor of Tainan, Congress President Ramos said that in addition to being a true statesman, President Lai has a strong background in the medical profession, and is an extremely humane and caring person.

Congress President Ramos said that Guatemala has great admiration for Taiwan’s experience in successful development. He said that Taiwan has strengthened Guatemalan society’s educational, public health, science and technology, and economic and trade capabilities, while also offering economic cooperation, helping Guatemala prosper and develop socially, economically, and politically. This trip, he said, gives them an opportunity to experience Taiwan’s culture, fully appreciate the friendship between the two sides and the warmth and hospitality of the Taiwanese people, and witness Taiwan’s social and economic development and growth.

Congress President Ramos emphasized that Guatemala highly values its cooperation with the government and people of Taiwan. In the field of education, he said, Taiwan has been generous in providing Guatemala with assistance, and education is one of the most fundamental and prioritized projects for cooperation. In the medical and public health fields, Congress President Ramos said, Taiwan is Guatemala’s most faithful ally, extending a helping hand whenever Guatemala faces problems, and Guatemala has great esteem for Taiwan’s progress and development in medical technology. He said that as a result, in May of this year the Guatemalan Congress passed a resolution lauding Taiwan’s dedication to developing the public health sector, not only benefiting the Taiwan public, but also showing a willingness to contribute to international medicine and public health.

This year, Congress President Ramos said, the Guatemalan Congress sent an official letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) Secretariat supporting Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the 77th World Health Assembly, as well as various WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities, to contribute to the health of humankind in Taiwan and around the world.

In regard to the infrastructure sector, Congress President Ramos noted that Taiwan has supported Guatemala to construct road projects to boost national development, strategically linking the highway system and ports, and making significant contributions to Guatemala’s economic development and productivity in various industries. In agriculture, he said, Taiwan has for many years supported Guatemala’s efforts to enhance agricultural technology capabilities, helping farmers grow crops such as coffee, papayas, and bamboo.

Congress President Ramos said he feels that the government and people of Taiwan always stand with his country. Especially when Guatemala has suffered natural disasters, was devastated by COVID-19, or experienced any number of urgent crises, Taiwan has immediately and unconditionally extended the helping hand of fraternity, he said.

Taiwan has provided Guatemala with innumerable cooperative programs that benefit the people of his country, Congress President Ramos said. On behalf of his nation’s highest legislative body, he reaffirmed that Taiwan and Guatemala have a bilateral friendship that is loyal and sincere, that our cooperation will continue, and that our mutually beneficial diplomatic alliance will keep growing stronger.

Congress President Ramos also stated that the people and government of Guatemala are eternally grateful to the people and government of Taiwan. That day’s visit by Guatemala’s congressional delegation, he said, was to reiterate their promise that Taiwan will always hold an important place in their hearts, and that the Taiwan-Guatemala friendship will endure.

Representing the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala, Congress President Ramos then presented President Lai with a copy of the resolution passed by the Congress in May supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations to commemorate the staunch friendship between Taiwan and Guatemala.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Guatemala Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam.