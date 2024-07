$1.2+ Billion Microcatheters Market Towards 2031 - Allied Market Research

The global microcatheters market, valued at $748.9 million in 2021, is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Several factors contribute to this growth, particularly the increase in the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular conditions.

π‘¬π’π’’π’–π’Šπ’“π’† 𝑩𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 π‘©π’–π’šπ’Šπ’π’ˆ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10218

Key Market Drivers

β€’ Aging Population: Increased susceptibility to chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

β€’ Cardiovascular Diseases: Higher incidence of conditions such as heart attacks, aneurysms, and atherosclerosis.

β€’ Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Preference for procedures like angiography, angioplasty, and embolization.

Microcatheter Applications

Microcatheters, characterized by their small diameter, are used for various medical purposes, including:

β€’ Delivering therapeutics and diagnostic agents

β€’ Withdrawing thrombus, fluid, and tissues from vessels

β€’ Supporting guidewire exchanges and accessing distal anatomy

β€’ Performing complex endovascular procedures

Market Insights

β€’ Heart Attack Incidence: High rates in older populations, e.g., 190 per 10,000 in those over 85.

β€’ Stroke Statistics: Over 795,000 strokes annually in the U.S., with 87% being ischemic.

β€’ Cancer Cases: Significant cancer rates, e.g., 1,012,000 cases in Japan in 2020.

Challenges and Opportunities

β€’ Challenges:

β€’ Lack of skilled professionals in emerging markets.

β€’ High costs of microcatheters.

β€’ Opportunities:

β€’ Introduction of new microcatheters in developing nations.

β€’ Increased healthcare investment and spending in developing countries.

Market Segmentation

β€’ By Product Type: Delivery, aspiration, diagnostic, and steerable microcatheters.

β€’ By Application: Cardiovascular, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, urology, otolaryngology, and others.

β€’ By Design: Single lumen and dual lumen microcatheters.

β€’ By End User: Hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

β€’ By Region:

β€’ North America

β€’ Europe

β€’ Asia-Pacific

β€’ LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Segment Analysis

β€’ Aspiration Microcatheters: Leading segment due to the rise in lung cancer and pulmonary thromboendarterectomy cases.

β€’ Cardiovascular Applications: Highest market share due to the prevalence of chronic heart diseases.

β€’ Dual Lumen Microcatheters: Expected to witness the highest growth due to increased open-heart surgeries and other cardiac conditions.

β€’ Hospitals and Clinics: Dominant end user segment due to higher patient admissions and better resources.

Regional Insights

β€’ North America: Dominated the market in 2021, driven by the high number of chronic heart disease cases, robust healthcare infrastructure, and significant healthcare expenditure.

Leading Companies

β€’ Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

β€’ Boston Scientific Corporation

β€’ Cardinal Health, Inc.

β€’ Cook Group Incorporated

β€’ Johnson and Johnson

β€’ Medtronic Plc

β€’ Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

β€’ Stryker Corporation

β€’ Teleflex Incorporated

β€’ Terumo Corporation

