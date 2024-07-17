$34.82+ Billion U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Insight (2024-2031)

Market Overview:

• Market Size & Growth:

• Valued at $25.17 billion in 2021.

• Projected to reach $34.82 billion by 2031.

• CAGR: 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Pain Definition:

• Unpleasant sensory and emotional experience.

• Causes: acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) pain.

• Sources: bone & joint conditions, nerve damage, injuries.

Historical Overview:

• Analysis from 2021-2031 shows consistent growth.

• Factors: Effective distribution, awareness, new drug approvals.

Market Dynamics:

• Opportunities:

• Growing health-conscious consumer base.

• Enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

• Rising geriatric population with chronic diseases.

• Challenges:

• COVID-19 disruption on supply chains and surgeries.

• Side effects and misuse of pain medications.

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth:

• Positive Influences:

• Increased prevalence of diabetic neuropathies.

• Rising incidents of sports injuries and back pain.

• Substantial government spending on pain management.

• Growing awareness and counseling on pain management.

• E-commerce promoting easier access to pain medications.

• Negative Influences:

• Availability of alternative therapies.

• Habit-forming potential and side effects of drugs.

Segmental Overview:

• By Drug Class:

• NSAIDs, anesthetics, anticonvulsants, anti-migraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, nonnarcotic analgesics.

• Opioids segment leads, expected to remain dominant.

• By Indication:

• Categories: arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, postoperative pain, etc.

• Postoperative pain segment dominates; cancer pain expected to grow significantly.

• By Pain Type:

• Chronic and acute pain.

• Chronic pain segment holds highest revenue and growth projection.

Competitive Landscape:

• Major Players:

• Pfizer Inc, Viatris (Mylan N.V.), Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and others.

• Key Strategies:

• Agreements, product approvals, collaborations, partnerships.

• Example: Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's Myfembree approval in 2022.

• Innovations:

• Focus on non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics.

• Investment in research for abuse-deterrent formulations.

Market Recovery Post-COVID-19:

• Gradual recovery anticipated post-2021.

• Factors: Increased adoption of low side-effect pain medications, rise in pending surgeries, and new drug approvals.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09451