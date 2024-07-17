Tappet Market Valued at $8.4 Billion in 2021, Projected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 3.2%

Tappet Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Engine : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Tappet Market," The tappet market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The increasing demand for racing cars and high-performance cars such as BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen is a major factor contributing to market growth. Variable Valve Timing (VVT) technology is extensively used in high-performance automobiles and racing cars. It improves engine performance by varying valve timings and changing the duration of the valves while the engine is running. The incorporation of VVT and VTEC (Variable Valve Timing & Lift Electronic Control), a cutting-edge vehicle technology, allows for the integration of multiple camshafts via electronic or mechanical linking systems. This, in turn, improves engine efficiency and performance by increasing the Revolutions per Minute (RPM). Because of its applications in camshafts, increasing VTEC or VVT adoption is expected to drive growth in the automotive tappets market over the forecast period.

However, some of the disadvantages of tappet include its certain unfavorable properties. If the weave is changed, the tappet and change gear wheel in the counter shaft arrangement must be changed. As a result, the work involved in changing the weave is greater. A tappet's ability to produce a pattern/weave is severely limited. Only 8 or 10 tappets can be used at a time.

High RPM is necessary for high-performance automobiles or racing car engines; yet, this unintentionally reduces the engine's output. As a result, camshaft producers are implementing new techniques and technologies that enable them to transform the traditional mechanical movements of the camshaft into dynamic cam rotations in accordance with engine demands. Therefore, the hydraulic flat tapper camshaft (HFTC), a camshaft utilized in high-performance vehicles, is preferred by automakers. Camshafts with hydraulic tappets operate with an internal oil cushion under pressure. A hydraulic camshaft & tappets combination adjusts itself automatically after first preload upon installation. Additionally, the HFTC offers 6,500 rpm, which helps the engine run more efficiently as compared to a normal camshaft. This factor has led to increased adoption of HFTC over the conventional camshaft.

The global tappet market is segmented on the basis of type, engine capacity, vehicle type, end user, and region. As per type, the market is sub-segmented into flat tappet and roller tappet. According to engine capacity, the market is classified into <4 Cylinders Engine, 4-6 Cylinders Engine, and >6 Cylinders Engine. Depending on vehicle type, the market is classified into heavy commercial vehicles and light duty vehicles. By end user, the market is classified into economic passenger car, luxury passenger car, and mid-priced passenger car. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global tappet market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Tappet Industry

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries and the tappet producing companies ceased their operations owing to import-export restrictions, lockdown imposed across several countries, and shortage of labour; the fear of contracting the novel coronavirus led to sluggish demand in the market.

Sales of tappet are directly proportional to the demand from the automotive industry. However, various end users such as economic passenger car, luxury passenger car, and mid-priced passenger car were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the production and demand for tappets due to disrupted supply chain.

Social distancing norms, closed borders, and production constraints, due to the pandemic, across various countries such as China, India, and the U.S. have affected the global market.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on type, the flat tappet sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on engine capacity, the <4 cylinders engine sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the light duty vehicles sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the economic passenger car sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this tappet market report include Eaton Corporation, NSK Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Federal-Mogul LLC., Rane Engine Valve Limited, Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co. Ltd., AC Delco, TRW, Competition Cams, Inc., and Lunati.