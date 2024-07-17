[Latest] Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Size/Share Worth USD 6,737.7 Million by 2033 at a 10.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Pea Protein Isolate Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2,416.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,677.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6,737.7 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Roquette Frères, The Scoular Company, Axiom Foods Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Puris, Nutri-Pea Limited, Farbest Brands, Sotexpro, AGT Foods, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Glanbia plc, Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd., Emsland Group, and others.

Pea Protein Isolate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Source (Organic, Conventional), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Others), By Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pea Protein Isolate Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2,416.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,677.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6,737.7 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Pea Protein Isolate Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Protein Sources: The growing awareness about health and sustainability, coupled with the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, has led to an increasing shift towards plant-based diets. Pea protein isolate, being a high-quality plant-based protein, has witnessed significant demand due to its nutritional profile and functional properties.

Expansion of Vegan and Vegetarian Population: The expanding vegan and vegetarian population worldwide has been a major driver for the pea protein isolate market. As these dietary preferences become more mainstream, there is a rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives, including pea protein isolate, across various food and beverage applications.

Rising Preference for Clean Label and Natural Ingredients: Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients in their food products, preferring clean label and natural options. Pea protein isolate, being derived from yellow peas and minimally processed, aligns well with these preferences, driving its adoption in food and beverage formulations.

Growing Applications in Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements: Pea protein isolate is gaining traction in the sports nutrition and dietary supplements segment due to its high protein content, amino acid profile, and digestibility. It is increasingly being used in protein powders, bars, shakes, and other sports nutrition products, catering to the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Technological Advancements in Extraction and Processing: Advances in extraction and processing technologies have improved the quality and functionality of pea protein isolate, making it more versatile for use in various food and beverage applications. These technological advancements have also helped in reducing production costs, making pea protein isolate more competitive compared to other protein sources.

Expanding Product Offerings and Market Penetration: Key players in the food and beverage industry are continuously expanding their product offerings by incorporating pea protein isolate into a wide range of food and beverage products. This increased product availability and market penetration are driving the overall growth of the pea protein isolate market, further fueled by strategic marketing initiatives and collaborations within the industry.

Pea Protein Isolate Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Roquette made a notable investment in the Japanese food tech startup, DAIZ Inc., known for enhancing plant-based food products’ flavor, texture, and nutritional value. DAIZ’s Ochiai Germination Method JP-5795679, initially for soy, has extended to pea protein, signaling advancements in plant-based food innovation.

In 2023, Burcon NutraScience is expanding its protein development and innovation business, offering services like pilot plant processing and scale-up validation to customers and partners. Their Winnipeg Technical Centre, with 10,000 sq. ft of space, utilizes advanced processing equipment for comprehensive product development.

In 2022, Ingredion Incorporated formed an exclusive commercial distribution partnership with InnovoPro, a leading chickpea solutions company. This collaboration aims to distribute chickpea protein concentrate in the US and Canada, supporting food and beverage manufacturers in meeting growing consumer demand for sustainable, nutritious plant-based products.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2,677.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 6,737.7 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 2,416.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Application, Form, Source, End-Use Industry, Sales Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Pea Protein Isolate Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Pea Protein Isolate Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains: The global pandemic caused disruptions in supply chains worldwide, affecting the sourcing and transportation of raw materials for pea protein isolate production. This led to temporary shortaisolates fluctuations in prices, impacting the availability of pea protein isolate for manufacturers.

Shift in Consumer Spending Habits: During the pandemic, there was a shift in consumer spending habits, with a greater focus on essential items and a decrease in discretionary spending. This affected the demand for premium food and beverage products, including those containing pea protein isolate, as consumers prioritized necessities over specialty items.

Diversification of Supply Chains: To mitigate the risks associated with supply chain disruptions, manufacturers are diversifying their supply chains by sourcing raw materials from multiple regions and establishing alternative distribution channels. This enhances resilience and ensures a steady supply of pea protein isolate, even during unforeseen circumstances.

Investment in Research and Development: Companies are investing in research and development to innovate new product formulations and applications for pea protein isolate. This includes developing products tailored to emerging consumer trends, such as plant-based meat alternatives, functional foods, and beverages, thereby expanding the market opportunities for pea protein isolate.

Focus on E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: With the rise of e-commerce and online shopping platforms during the pandemic, companies are increasingly leveraging digital channels to reach consumers directly. This includes selling pea protein isolate products through online retail platforms, subscription services, and direct-to-consumer channels, thereby reducing reliance on traditional brick-and-mortar retail outlets.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborations between pea protein isolate manufacturers, food and beverage companies, and research institutions can accelerate product innovation and market expansion efforts. By forming strategic partnerships, companies can access new markets, share resources, and leverage each other’s expertise to drive growth in the post-pandemic landscape.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Pea Protein Isolate Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Pea Protein Isolate market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Pea Protein Isolate market forward?

What are the Pea Protein Isolate Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Pea Protein Isolate Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Pea Protein Isolate market sample report and company profiles?

Pea Protein Isolate Market – Regional Analysis

The Pea Protein Isolate Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America’s pea protein isolate market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing consumer demand for plant-based protein alternatives, particularly in the United States and Canada. The region experiences a growing trend of health-conscious consumers seeking clean label and sustainable products, leading to a surge in the consumption of pea protein isolate across various food and beverage applications. Additionally, the rise of vegan and flexitarian diets further fuels market expansion in North America.

Europe: In Europe, the pea protein isolate market is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainability, clean label ingredients, and innovation in product formulations. European consumers are increasingly opting for plant-based protein sources, contributing to the steady growth of the market. Moreover, stringent regulations and certifications regarding food safety and environmental sustainability drive manufacturers to adhere to high standards, enhancing consumer trust in pea protein isolate products.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for the pea protein isolate market, fueled by the rising adoption of Western dietary trends, increasing disposable incomes, and growing health awareness. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in demand for plant-based protein alternatives, driven by a shift towards healthier lifestyles and dietary preferences. Additionally, the booming sports nutrition industry in the region further drives market growth.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the pea protein isolate market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-based proteins and rising concerns over environmental sustainability. Countries in Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico, exhibit a growing demand for pea protein isolate in response to the rising popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets. Moreover, in the Middle East and Africa, urbanization and changing lifestyles contribute to the expanding market for pea protein isolate as consumers seek healthier and more sustainable dietary options.

Pea Protein Isolate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Source (Organic, Conventional), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Others), By Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region

List of the prominent players in the Pea Protein Isolate Market:

Roquette Frères

The Scoular Company

Axiom Foods Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Ingredion Incorporated

Puris

Nutri-Pea Limited

Farbest Brands

Sotexpro

AGT Foods

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Glanbia plc

Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd.

Emsland Group

Others

The Pea Protein Isolate Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Meat Substitutes

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Others

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Pea Protein Isolate Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Pea Protein Isolate Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Pea Protein Isolate Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Pea Protein Isolate Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Pea Protein Isolate Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Pea Protein Isolate Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Pea Protein Isolate Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Pea Protein Isolate Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Pea Protein Isolate Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Pea Protein Isolate Industry?

