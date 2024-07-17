EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market 2024 To Reach $365.06 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 17.9%

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edtech and smart classrooms market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $163.04 billion in 2023 to $189.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising digital transformation, and a rise in Internet penetration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The Edtech and smart classrooms market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $365.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing government support, rising investments, and an increasing penetration of mobile devices.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7545&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market

The growing investment in E-learning and EdTech is driving the growth of the Edtech and smart classrooms market going forward. E-learning stands for electronic learning and it allows people to learn via electronic media, typically on the Internet. It allows users to take courses online using electronic devices, such as computers, tablets, and even smartphones. E-learning uses EdTech which is the use of technology and technology processes to facilitate learning and improve performance.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edtech-and-smart-classrooms-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the Edtech and smart classrooms market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apple Inc., SAP SE, Anthology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Lenovo, Openlearning, Typsy, Think And Learn (Byju's), Coursera, Udemy, Atama Plus, Yuanfudao, Vipkid, Zuoyebang, Hujiang, Huohua Siweiare, Teachbuddy, Edurino, Hownow, Eruditus, House Of Math, Bloomcoding, Kahoot, Gostudent.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the Edtech and smart classrooms market. Major players operating in the market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies like the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) app that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Segments:

1) By Education System: Learning Management Systems, Student Information And Administration Systems, Student Collaboration Systems, Student Response Systems, Learning And Gamification, Test Preparation, Document Management Systems, Classroom Management Systems, Talent Management Systems

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Hardware: Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors

4) By Component: Hardware, Software And Services

5) By End Use: K-12, Higher Education, Kindergarten

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the Edtech and smart classrooms market in 2023.

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Definition

EdTech (a combination of ‘education’ and ‘technology’) refers to hardware and software designed to enhance teacher-led learning in classrooms and improve students' education outcomes. A smart classroom is an EdTech-upgraded classroom that enhances the teaching and learning process for both the teachers and the students by inculcating technology and virtual means of learning such as audio, video, animations, images, and multimedia. The Edtech and smart classrooms are used to provide interactive and collaborative way of learning for people.

