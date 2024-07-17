MS2.0 by Li Sung Shan Jason Wins Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Device Design Category
Innovative Wireless Charging Powerbank Recognized for Excellence in Consumer Electronics DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of consumer electronics design, has announced Li Sung Shan Jason's "MS2.0" as a winner in the Digital and Electronic Device Design category. This prestigious recognition celebrates the exceptional design and innovation of the MS2.0 wireless charging powerbank, solidifying its position as a noteworthy product within the competitive consumer electronics industry.
The MS2.0's groundbreaking design, which offers simultaneous input and output MagSafe wireless charging, addresses the growing demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions in the consumer electronics market. By aligning with current trends and user needs, the MS2.0 demonstrates its relevance and potential to positively impact the industry and consumers alike.
What sets the MS2.0 apart is its unique circuit board design, which enables simultaneous wireless charging of both the powerbank and the connected device. The aluminum body structure efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring safe and reliable charging. With a ring of 36 magnets on each side, the MS2.0 provides a strong magnetic pull and seamless compatibility with the MagSafe ecosystem, offering users a truly wireless and clutter-free charging experience.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Li Sung Shan Jason and the ThinkThing Studio team's commitment to innovation and design excellence. The award not only validates the MS2.0's design merits but also inspires the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in the realm of consumer electronics, driving the industry forward with user-centric solutions.
MS2.0 was designed by Li Sung Shan Jason, the Managing Director of ThinkThing Studio, and Chan Yin Wa Coco.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning MS2.0 wireless charging powerbank by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152191
About Li Sung Shan Jason
Jason Li is a Hong Kong product designer and the Managing Director of ThinkThing Studio. His passion for design stems from the belief that it can solve everyday consumer problems. Jason's works have won numerous prestigious design awards, and his products are distributed globally. He aims to connect people through design and make the world a better place by creating practical, sustainable products that improve quality of life.
About Thinkthing Studio
Thinkthing Studio, founded in 2011 by Managing Director Jason Li, has transformed from a product design and consulting firm into a design brand. The studio remains committed to provoking new thoughts and inspiring positive changes through real, plausible, and thought-provoking designs. Thinkthing Studio believes in helping individuals reach their full potential and has created simple tools to assist people with disabilities in their work. The studio's products include the Ztraw-Foldable Straw, Flipen-Foldable Pen, Balance 2.0-Wireless Table Lamp, MagSafer 2.0-True Wireless Charging Powerbank, MagSafer 3.0-Wireless Charger, MagSafer 4 in 1-4 in 1 Charger, MagDisk Pro-Mobile Shooting SSD Accessory and Ring Holder.
About A' Design Award
The A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Award is a highly esteemed consumer electronics design competition that recognizes exceptional design capabilities and contributions to the advancement of the industry. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity, gain global visibility, and be acknowledged for their design excellence. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. As an international and juried design competition organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenelectronicsawards.com
