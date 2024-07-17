Virginia senior living communities celebrate grand re-openings

WOODSTOCK, Va., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Valley seniors and their families have something to celebrate: The Warren, an Assisted Living community in Woodstock, and The Maynard, a Memory Care community in Strasburg, recently underwent extensive remodels, complete with grand re-opening celebrations and ribbon cuttings.



“The buildings have never looked better, and you can see the excitement on our residents’ faces,” said Lori Myrtle, The Warren’s Executive Director. “We had a great turnout of families and friends at our celebrations. It was heartwarming to see so many locals come out to congratulate our residents and teams on our beautiful new look.”

The refurbishments, which include new flooring, furniture, lighting, and décor, are part of a series of building renovations by Inspirit Senior Living, The Warren and The Maynard’s management company. Inspirit Senior Living, which has been in operation for nine years, is based out of McLean, Virginia and manages senior care communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest.

Jonathan Barbieri, Inspirit Senior Living’s COO, commented on the recent remodels and upcoming capital improvement projects by sharing, “This is just the beginning of Inspirit’s vision. We currently own or operate Assisted Living and Memory Care communities in seven states, and our goal is to maintain or remodel all of them in a way that makes seniors and their families feel welcome, excited, and proud of where they or their loved one live. Our residents deserve it.”

Jackie Nathaniel, The Maynard’s Executive Director, also chimed in on the progress, saying, “We’ve always been proud of the exceptional care we provide for our seniors, but to see our buildings looking so bright and inviting boosts our collective pride to a whole new level.”

Both events were open to the public and welcomed existing and prospective residents, their family members, and local dignitaries including members of the chamber of commerce and Strasburg, Virginia’s mayor, Brandy Hawkins Boies.

To learn more about The Maynard, The Warren, or Inspirit Senior Living’s upcoming capital improvement projects, visit www.inspiritseniorliving.com .

ABOUT INSPIRIT SENIOR LIVING:

Inspirit Senior Living is an owner/operator of senior living communities in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Southern regions of the United States. Founded in 2015, Inspirit provides a homelike atmosphere, with an individual attention to each resident that defines a successful senior living experience. For more information, visit www.inspiritseniorliving.com

