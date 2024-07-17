Yoga Market Set to Expand at a Staggering 9.6% CAGR, Reaching $66.2 billion by 2027

Yoga size, share, trends

By type, the offline yoga course segment led in terms of yoga market size; however, online yoga course is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global yoga market size was $37.5 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $66.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2027 The offline segment dominates in terms of market share; however, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global yoga market is analyzed depending on expenditure incurred by the yoga practitioners. The yoga market report covers analysis based on type and geographic prospects. On the basis of type, the market is studied across online yoga course, offline yoga course, and yoga accreditation training programs. Region wise, the global yoga market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players

Some of the leading players profiled in the yoga market analysis include Alo Moves, Inc., Flyogi LLC., Gaia, Inc., Momo Studio B.V. (Momoyoga), Omstars LLC., One Yoga London, Yoga International, Yogaglo, Inc., Yoga Today LLC, and Yogiapproved LLC.

Recent years have seen increased traction toward hybrid form of yoga. For instance, yoga & sports, yoga & surf, yoga cruises, yoga & diving, yoga & detox, and yoga & wine along with the more popular yoga & meditation and yoga & Ayurveda programs are trending among the practitioners. These programs are highly engaging, interactive, and full of fun, which, in turn, has resulted in increase in enrollments for these programs. This yoga market trend is likely to prevail in the upcoming years with the relaxation of lockdown and social distancing norms.

Key Findings Of The Study

By region, North America dominates in terms of yoga market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the yoga market forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The global yoga industry has come up with innovative spectrum of offerings meeting the demands of increasingly tech-savvy consumers. Virtual yoga classes, social media platforms, and yoga tourism are some of the key areas where the engaged stakeholders are continuously investing, innovating, and reaping profits. Furthermore, the sub-continent of India has played a conspicuous role in proliferating yoga practices on global platforms by developing a unique market position, image, and brand through its rich heritage of indigenous knowledge coupled with strong infrastructure and skilled manpower

