Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bone grafts and substitutes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.17 billion in 2023 to $3.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for orthopedic medical devices, increased disability rates, increased joint replacement surgical procedures, rise in healthcare expenditure and strong economic growth in emerging markets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bone grafts and substitutes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising geriatric population, rising incidences of road accidents and sports injuries, increase in demand for joint reconstruction disorders and rising number of diabetes-related amputations.

Growth Driver Of The Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

The rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoporosis and tendonitis is expected to propel the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market going forward. Musculoskeletal disorders are some types of injuries and disorders that affect the human body's movement and musculoskeletal system. These cause disorders in muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage, and spinal discs. As a result, due to an increase in musculoskeletal disorders, an increase in demand for bone grafts, and the substitutes market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the bone grafts and substitutes market include Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter International Inc., SeaSpine, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., Bioconcept Dental Implants, NovaBone India, Straumann, Kamal Medtech.

Companies in the bone grafts and substitutes market are increasingly focusing on partnerships and collaborations to improve their product portfolio and geographical presence.

Segments:

1) By Material: Allograft, Synthetic, Xenograft

2) By Application: Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, Dental Bone Grafting, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the bone grafts and substitutes market in 2023.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Definition

Bone grafts and substitutes refer to a procedure in which bone defects are filled with bone grafts or with bone graft substitutes. Bone abnormalities that necessitate bone grafting are common in trauma and orthopedic operations. Bone grafting can be described as the envelopment and interdigitation of the donor bone tissue with the new bone deposited by the recipient. It is versatile, replaces the lost bone tissue, and enhances bone growth using natural mechanisms. The bone grafts and substitutes are used to replace and regenerate the lost bone, and can also restore proper facial contour.

