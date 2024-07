KOPAQ Announces Expansion of Smart Home Automation Solutions

KOPAQ unveils new and enhanced smart home products, continuing to lead in innovation and sustainability in home automation.

The expansion of our product range demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.” — KOPAQ

INDIA, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KOPAQ, a leading smart home automation company based in India, is excited to announce the expansion of its comprehensive suite of smart home solutions. Founded in 2022, KOPAQ has been at the forefront of integrating advanced technology into everyday living, enhancing convenience, security, and energy efficiency for both residential and commercial properties.๐๐ž๐ฐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌAs part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, KOPAQ is introducing several new products and enhancements to its existing lineup, including:๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐“๐จ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ: Sleek and modern, these touch-sensitive switches replace traditional ones, offering a stylish and efficient lighting control solution.๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ ๐’๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ: These innovative switches upgrade existing electrical systems to smart controls without requiring extensive rewiring.๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‹๐จ๐œ๐ค๐ฌ: Providing secure, keyless entry, these locks can be managed remotely via smartphone or voice commands, enhancing both convenience and security.๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฌ: Automated curtain systems that can be scheduled to open and close at specific times, creating the perfect ambiance effortlessly.๐†๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: New smart gate systems allow for remote control of property access, increasing security and ease of use.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒKOPAQโ€™s products are designed with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. Each product is backed by rigorous research and development, ensuring high performance and reliability. The company's smart home solutions enable users to control a wide range of devices through a single mobile application or voice commands, contributing to a more integrated and efficient home environment.One of the key benefits of KOPAQโ€™s technology is its emphasis on energy efficiency, helping users reduce their energy consumption and promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ก๐ž๐š๐KOPAQ is poised to continue its growth and innovation in the smart home market. With the latest product expansion, the company aims to meet the evolving needs of its customers and maintain its position at the forefront of the industry.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Š๐Ž๐๐€๐KOPAQ is an Indian company specializing in smart home automation solutions. Established in 2022, KOPAQ offers a wide range of products designed to enhance convenience, security, and energy efficiency in both residential and commercial settings.For more information about KOPAQ and its range of smart home solutions, visit www.kopaq.in