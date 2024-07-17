Cayetano pushes for DOLE, DBM inclusion in Education Cabinet Cluster

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano suggested the inclusion of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in the proposed creation of a new Cabinet Cluster focused on education.

Cayetano, serving as co-chairperson of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), and other commissioners submitted the proposal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 27, 2024.

This move aims to address the persistent learning crisis in the country by ensuring "strong coordination among key departments and agencies involved in education and workforce development."

Established by Republic Act 11899 in July 2022, EDCOM II is mandated to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the Philippine education system and propose transformative policies to address ongoing challenges in education and the labor market.

The proposal underscores the need for a dedicated Cabinet Cluster to urgently tackle the learning crisis and formulate a cohesive national education and workforce development plan.

Cayetano, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, emphasized the importance of DOLE and DBM's inclusion in ensuring sustained operational funding and alignment with workforce development goals.

Drawing from historical precedent, EDCOM II referenced the 1991 EDCOM report, which led to significant reforms including the establishment of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The current proposal aims to build upon these past efforts by promoting coordinated planning, monitoring educational outcomes, aligning teacher education, and meeting the evolving needs of the job market.

Dedicated to bringing about meaningful change in the Philippine education system, Cayetano and EDCOM II are hopeful that the proposal garners the necessary support.

Cayetano, nais isama ang DOLE, DBM sa Education Cabinet Cluster

Iminungkahi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang pagsali ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Department of Budget and Management (DBM) sa panukalang paglikha ng bagong Cabinet Cluster na nakatuon sa edukasyon.

Ito ay bahagi ng isinumite na panukala kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) noong June 27, 2024 kung saan nagsisilbing co-chairperson si Cayetano.

Ang hakbang na ito ay naglalayong tugunan ang patuloy na krisis sa pag-aaral sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagtiyak ng malakas na koordinasyon sa pagitan ng mga pangunahing departamento at ahensya na nakatuon sa edukasyon at sa pag-unlad ng manggagawa.

Sa pamamagitan ng Republic Act 11899 noong July 2022, inatasan ang EDCOM II na magsagawa ng komprehensibong pagsusuri sa sistema ng edukasyon sa Pilipinas at magmungkahi ng mga transformative policies upang matugunan ang mga hamon sa edukasyon at labor market.

Binibigyang-diin ng panukala ang pangangailangan para sa isang dedikadong Cabinet Cluster upang agarang harapin ang krisis sa pagkatuto at bumuo ng isang national education and workforce development plan.

Itinutulak ni Cayetano, na siya ring chair ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, ang pagsali ng DOLE at DBM sa cluster upang matiyak ang patuloy na pagpopondo sa pagpapatakbo nito alinsunod sa workforce development goals.

Binigyang-pansin ng EDCOM II ang ulat ng EDCOM noong 1991 na humantong sa mga makabuluhang reporma, kabilang ang pagtatatag ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Ang kasalukuyang panukala ay alinsunod sa nakaraang pagsisikap na ito sa pamamagitan ng pagtataguyod ng koordinadong pagpaplano, pag-monitor sa educational outcomes, pagpapabuti ng teacher education, at pagtukoy sa pangangailangan ng job market.

Upang makamit ang makabuluhang pagbabago sa edukasyon sa bansa, umaasa sina Cayetano at ang EDCOM II na ang panukala ay makatanggap ng kinakailangang suporta.