PHILIPPINES, July 17 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 Jinggoy wants food manufacturers, establishments to donate excess edible food to food banks SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill seeking to require food manufacturers and establishments, such as restaurants, cafes, diners, fast food chains, hotels, supermarkets, and culinary schools, to donate their excess edible food for charitable purposes. "Nakakalungkot malaman na napakaraming pagkain ang nasasayang habang marami rin sa ating mga kababayan ang nagugutom," Estrada said, noting the most recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey showing an increase in the number of Filipino families experiencing involuntary hunger - 14.2 percent in March 2024 compared to 12.6 percent in December last year. Involuntary hunger, according to the SWS, refers to experiencing hunger and not having access to food at least once in the past three months. Figures reported by the Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) under the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), show 88 kilograms of food is wasted by an average Filipino every year, and more than 35 percent of food waste comes not from households but from the food service and retail sector. Estrada's Senate Bill No. 1644, the proposed Food Surplus Reduction Act, seeks to adopt a system to promote, facilitate, and ensure the reduction of food surplus through redistribution and recycling. Under the bill, owners of covered establishments must segregate their edible from inedible food surplus. A duly trained sanitary inspector from the local government unit (LGU) will check and assess before approving if the edible food is fit for consumption before donating it to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-accredited food banks. The DSWD-accredited food banks will distribute the edible food surplus to those in need, in coordination with the LGUs. The DSWD shall provide the guidelines and standards for the collection, storage, and distribution of edible food donated to food banks. Estrada's bill includes a provision creating a self-sufficiency program for the intended beneficiaries to have skills training in managing food banks and livelihood programs to avoid dependency on donations. Also, a liability protection clause is included to protect food donors from possible abuses and encourage donations. Food-related business owners are liable only while they possess the food surplus. Once the donation reaches accredited food banks, they are exempt from any liability or injury related to it. The reselling of donated food is strictly prohibited, Estrada said, adding that those caught will face a penalty of prision mayor and those who would cause edible food surplus unfit for human consumption will be slapped with a fine ranging from P1 million to P5 million. SB 1644 also mandates a National Zero Food Waste Campaign to raise awareness of the impact of food surplus and strategies to decrease wasted food at the household level. "The reduction of food waste will not only address the food shortage in the country, including the international community but also mitigate the various environmental concerns. These concerns include adverse effects such as the production of methane gas, greenhouse gases, and contributions to climate change," the senator said. Imbes na itapon, Jinggoy nais na i-donate sa food banks ang sobrang pagkain ng fast food chains, hotels etc IPINAPANUKALA ni Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagpasa ng batas na magtatatag ng food banks at mag-aatas sa food manufacturers at mga establisyimento gaya ng restaurants, cafes, fast food chains, hotels, supermarkets at culinary schools na i-donate ang kanilang sobrang pagkain para sa mga nangangailangan nito. "Nakakalungkot malaman na napakaraming pagkain ang nasasayang habang marami rin sa ating mga kababayan ang nagugutom," ani Estrada. Pinatungkulan ng senador ang pinakahuling survey ng Social Weather Station (SWS) na nagpakita ng pagtaas ng bilang ng mga pamilyang Pilipino na nakakaranas ng involuntary hunger - 14.2 porsyento noong Marso 2024 kumpara sa 12.6 porsyento noong Disyembre ng nakaraang taon. Ang involuntary hunger, ayon sa SWS, ay tumutukoy sa pagdanas ng gutom at kakulangan sa pagkain nang hindi bababa sa isang beses sa nakalipas na tatlong buwan. Sa datos ng Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) na nasa ilalim ng Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), 88 kilo ng pagkain ang nasasayang ng karaniwang Pilipino bawat taon, at higit sa 35 porsyento ng nasasayang na pagkain o food waste ay hindi mula sa mga kabahayan kundi mula sa sektor ng food at retail sector. Sa inihaing Senate Bill No. 1644 ni Estrada, ang ipinapanukalang Food Surplus Reduction Act ay naglalayong magpatupad ng isang sistema upang itaguyod, mapadali at matiyak ang pagbawas ng food surplus sa pamamagitan ng redistribution at recycling. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang mga may-ari ng mga saklaw na establisyimento ay aatasan na ihiwalay ang mga sobra nilang pagkain mula sa mga hindi na pwede pang ipakain pa sa iba. Ang mga ito ay susuriin ng sanitary inspector ng local government unit (LGU) para aprubahan kung ligtas kainin at maaaring i-donate sa mga food bank na kinikilala at rehistrado sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Ang mga nasabing food bank ang mamamahagi ng mga maaari pang makain na food surplus sa mga nangangailangan nito sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga LGUs. Sa panukalang batas na ito, ang DSWD aniya ang magbibigay gabay at pamantayan kung paano kokolektahin, iimbakin at ipamamahagi ng mga food bank ang mga nai-donate sa kanilang mga pagkain. Naglagay din si Estrada ng probisyon na nagtatatag ng isang self-sufficiency program para bigyan ng kasanayan ang mga benepisyaryo sa pamamahala ng food banks at livelihood programs, isang paraan para maiwasan ang pagiging depende nila sa mga donasyon. Mayroon ding liability protection clause na layong protektahan ang mga donor ng pagkain mula sa mga posibleng pag-aabuso at makapanghikayat ng mga donasyon. Sa nasabing panukalang batas, nakasaad dito na ang mga may-ari ng mga establisyimentong pagkain ay may pananagutan lamang habang nasa kanila pa ang food surplus. Kapag ang kanilang donasyon ay naibigay na sa mga food bank, wala na silang anumang pananagutan sa mga ito. Ang reselling o pagbebenta ng mga donasyong pagkain ay mahigpit na ipinagbabawal at ang sinumang mahuhuli na gumagawa nito ay papatawan ng parusang prision mayor, sabi ni Estrada. Ang sinuman na makakapagdulot ng pagkapanis ng mga pagkain ay pagmumultahin ng P1 milyon hanggang P5 milyon na multa, aniya. Ang SB 1644 ay nag-aatas din ng isang National Zero Food Waste Campaign upang itaas ang kamalayan ng publiko sa epekto ng food surplus at mga estratehiya upang mabawasan ang nasasayang na pagkain sa household level. "Ang pagbawas ng nasasayang na pagkain ay hindi lamang tutugon sa kakulangan ng pagkain sa bansa, dahil makakabawas din ito sa mga alalahanin na may kinalaman sa kapaligiran. Kabilang dito ang mga negatibong epekto tulad ng produksiyon ng methane gas, greenhouse gases, at kontribusyon sa climate change," sabi din ng senador.