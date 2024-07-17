Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.89 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 22.0%

Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wearable ECG monitors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.29 billion in 2023 to $4.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, rising awareness among general population regarding health and fitness and a rapid growth in elderly population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The wearable ECG monitors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease, increasing demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring and rapid technological advances initiatives will drive the market for wearable ECG monitors.

Growth Driver Of The Wearable ECG Monitors Market

Aging population is expected to propel the growth of the wearable ECG monitors market going forward. The aging population refers to an increasing proportion of elderly individuals within a society, often due to longer life expectancy and lower birth rates. This demographic shift poses challenges and opportunities in areas like healthcare, pensions, and elderly care. Wearable ECG monitors benefit older individuals by providing continuous cardiac monitoring, early detection of heart issues, and improved healthcare outcomes, enhancing their overall quality of life.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the wearable ECG monitors market include iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips healthcare), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, CardioComm Solutions, Inc., Withings, QardioCore, AliveCor Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., General Medical Inc., Kavitul Technologies Private Limited, Web Biotechnology, Shenzhen YKD Technology Co.,Ltd., SanketLife.

Segments:

1) By Type: Wired, Wireless

2) By Application: Atrial Fibrillation, Atherosclerosis, Cardiac Dysrhythmia, Congestive Heart Failures (CHF), Coronary Artery Disease, Angina And Heart Attack, Bradycardia, Tachycardia

3) By Grade: Consumer, Clinical

4) By Sales Channel: Online, Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the wearable ECG monitors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of wearable ECG monitors.

Wearable ECG Monitors Market Definition

Wearable ECG monitors are portable medical devices that record electrical signals from the heart and help in detecting medical conditions related to the heart.

The main types of wearable ECG monitors are wired and wireless. The wired wearable ECG monitors refer to the devices that keep track of heart rhythm and operated on a wire. These are of various grades such as consumer and clinical. These are used in applications such as atrial fibrillation, angina, atherosclerosis, cardiac dysrhythmia, congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease, heart attack, bradycardia, and tachycardia available at various sales channels such as online and pharmacy.

