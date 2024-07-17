Electric Wheelchair Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric wheelchair market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.86 billion in 2023 to $5.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in orthopedic surgeries, growth in incidences of obesity, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and regulations favoring disabled-friendly places.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electric wheelchair market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing government initiatives, growing demand for electric mobility devices for people with disability, healthcare infrastructure improvements, and a rise in healthcare expenditure.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Wheelchair Market

An increase in the incidence of spinal deformities is contributing to the growth of the electric wheelchair market. Spinal deformity refers to an abnormal alignment or curve of the bony vertebral column. Scoliosis in severe forms will be disabling. For some people diagnosed with Scoliosis, a wheelchair is required for mobility and comfort.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electric wheelchair market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Golden Technologies, Drive Medical Ltd., Hoveround Corporation, GF Health Products, Karman Healthcare, Ostrich mobility, Motorized, Hero, Med-e-move.

Technological advancements are shaping the electric wheelchair market. Many companies are launching new products to give an enhanced experience to their users.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, Other Products

2) By Category: Adults, Pediatric

3) By Application: Homecare, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the electric wheelchair market in 2023.

Electric Wheelchair Market Definition

An electric wheelchair refers to a seating surface with wheels affixed to it that is propelled by an electrically based power source, mainly motors and batteries. They are suitable for all age groups and are available in various sizes and heights. It is mainly used to move from one place to another by individuals having medical conditions or those who face difficulty in walking.

Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric wheelchair market size, electric wheelchair market drivers and trends, electric wheelchair market major players, electric wheelchair competitors' revenues, electric wheelchair market positioning, and electric wheelchair market growth across geographies. The electric wheelchair market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

