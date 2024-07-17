$2.51+ Bn Laser Hair Removal Market to 2031 at 15.7% CAGR - Allied Market Research

Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Gender, by Age group, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exploring the Major Technological Advancements in Laser Hair Removal Procedures in 2024

The growing pace of urbanization and industrialization has changed the lifestyle of people living in metropolitan cities drastically. The fashion sense of urban people has also transformed significantly. The field of dermatology no longer caters only to skin-related diseases but is also concerned with other procedures such as cosmetic surgeries, hair removal treatments, facial toning, etc. Hair removal, for instance, has become a quite common dermatological treatment that is done to reduce the number of unwanted hairs. In the past few years, the laser hair removal industry has witnessed several advancements that have increased the safety and efficiency of the procedure.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17035

The rising popularity of intense pulsed light (IPL) technology for painless hair removal

Intense pulsed light (IPL) technology is a type of laser treatment used to enhance the color or texture of the skin without any surgery. It can also be used to remove unwanted cells or hair from the skin. Compared to traditional laser treatment, IPL technology is much gentler for the skin and the recovery is also faster as the light is used in such a way that it hardly hurts the epidermis. In recent times, many dermatologists and skin experts have suggested using IPL technology with varying wavelengths and radiofrequency to maximize its efficiency.

Extensive studies in the field of dermatology have shown that a wavelength range of 755 to 1,064 nanometers (nm) is the best for laser hair removal procedures. Skin experts generally recommend using laser bursts of longer wavelengths as they do not burn the epidermis and effectively remove the hair while keeping the skin intact. The integration of radiofrequency in IPL technology is also a major trend observed in the laser hair removal industry. The use of RF and IPL technology is better than that of conventional techniques as RF offers a targeted approach to hair removal. Hence, the precision of this innovative hair removal procedure is much higher. Recently, another new technique called picosecond laser technology has been developed which provides high accuracy, thereby achieving faster results in a lesser number of sessions.

Ingenious product launches by Alma and LUBEX expanding the scope of the landscape

As per a report published by Allied Market Research, the laser hair removal industry is expected to grow at a stunning CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031 due to the development of several laser hair removal procedures. Along with this, the launch of various innovative products and services by major companies in the industry is also predicted to play a role in the growth of the landscape.

In November 2023, LUBEX, a personal care products brand, launched a sapphire ice-cooling hair removal device, D-T003. The ice-cooling technology offered by the device helps prevent any injury to the skin during hair removal, thus making the procedure more efficient and painless. The launch of the high-tech device is anticipated to create new avenues for the company's expansion within the industry.

In March 2024, Alma, an energy-based medical solutions developer, announced the launch of a special edition of Soprano Titanium, an award-winning hair removal platform. The special edition of the platform offers a synthesis of three wavelengths to provide high-quality results to the patient. The platform provides a virtually painless treatment method that is effective on all skin types. As per some experts, Soprano Titanium is the fastest hair removal treatment in the industry and the product launch is predicted to further help the company improve its revenue share.

To wrap up, the laser hair removal industry is projected to witness huge growth in the coming period owing to the development of advanced techniques such as intense pulsed light (IPL) and picosecond laser technology. Moreover, the changing lifestyles and increased self-awareness among the young population are anticipated to generate new avenues of growth in the landscape.

The demand for hair removal treatments has increased in recent times due to the rising self-awareness among the young population regarding physical appearance. At the same time, the development of state-of-the-art techniques including intense pulsed light (IPL) and picosecond laser technology is estimated to broaden the scope of the landscape in the coming period.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17035