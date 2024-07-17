Global Food Cans Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Food Cans Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food cans market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $63.56 billion in 2023 to $65.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased demand for organic foods, food security initiatives, low-interest rates, and increased pet ownership by Gen Z and Gen Y adults.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food cans market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $73.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing millennial population, continued technology development, growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of canned food, and rising penetration of organized retail.

Growth Driver Of The Food Cans Market

The increasing penetration of organized retail is expected to be a major driver of the food cans market. Increasing disposable incomes, changing consumer tastes and preferences, changing demographic profiles, and increasing investments are enhancing growth in the organized retail market. In addition, the growing Internet penetration and more international retailers initiating operations in different countries and regions are also benefiting the organized retail sector, increasing the reach of various canned food products to consumers across the world.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food cans market include Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A, Can-Pack S.A, Silgan Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., CPMC Holdings Limited, Visy Industries, Tetra Laval International S.A., Essa Company, Irwin & Souza, Amor Limited, Carnevale Group.

Recyclable aluminum cans are shaping the food cans market. The companies operating in the food cans sector are increasingly focusing on recyclable aluminum cans to strengthen their position.

Segments:

1) By Material: Aluminum Cans, Steel/Tin Cans

2) By Product: 2-Piece Cans, 3-Piece Cans

3) By End Use: Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Pet Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Sauces, Jams And Pickles, Fruits And Vegetables, Tea And Coffee, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the food cans market in 2023.

Food Cans Market Definition

Food cans refer to types of food filling containers in which any commercially processed, human-grade canned food that has been hermetically sealed, processed, or prepared for consumption, including canned or preserved fruits, vegetables, or other food items, is processed and sealed in airtight containers with tops that can be lifted and replaced.

Food Cans Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Cans Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food cans market size, food cans market drivers and trends, food cans market major players, food cans competitors' revenues, food cans market positioning, and food cans market growth across geographies. The food cans market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

