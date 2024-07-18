Thrive Training Studio to Celebrate Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on July 24th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Training Studio is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting event, marking the launch of Costa Mesa’s newest and most innovative fitness center. The event, held in collaboration with the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce's Sundown Social Mixer, will take place on Wednesday, July 24th, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at 1909 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627.
Founded by Joe El Khechef, Thrive Training Studio offers a unique approach to fitness with private, exclusive, and personalized programs tailored to meet the individual needs of each client. The Grand Opening event promises an exciting evening filled with activities, networking, and community engagement.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 25 guests will receive exclusive VIP swag bags featuring premium items from our generous sponsors, including Corazon Catering, The Plot, Elisa Marie Baking, Homesaver Realty, Jar Insurance, Reign Storm Energy Drink, Gran Ponche Mexicano, Align Bodywork & Yoga, Juice Plus, Visage Laser & Skincare, and Descanso Mexican Restaurant.
The evening will kick off with a red carpet entrance, accompanied by a live DJ to set the celebratory tone. Guests can enjoy delicious appetizers and beverages, with exciting raffle prizes available to add to the festive atmosphere.
Thrive Training Studio will showcase its cutting-edge training techniques through live demonstrations and mini-fitness challenges, offering attendees a chance to win prizes. These activities will highlight Thrive’s commitment to holistic wellness and innovative fitness solutions.
A highlight of the evening will be the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by city officials, marking the official opening of Thrive Training Studio. This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to network and connect with local businesses in a vibrant and engaging setting.
Additionally, Thrive Training Studio is offering HOT deals on private and semi-private memberships, exclusively available on the day of the event. Attendees who take advantage of these deals will receive extra raffle tickets, increasing their chances to win exciting prizes.
The event is proudly produced by Rachel Dares PR, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The collaboration with the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce's Sundown Social Mixer underscores Thrive’s dedication to fostering strong community ties and promoting local businesses.
"We are excited to open our doors to the Costa Mesa community and share our passion for personalized fitness and wellness," said Joe El Khechef, founder of Thrive Training Studio. "Our goal is to create a space where clients can achieve their health and fitness goals in a supportive and exclusive environment."
This event is poised to be a pivotal moment for community engagement and networking, bringing together a diverse group of business owners, fitness enthusiasts, city officials, and members of the Costa Mesa community. It will be a vibrant celebration of health, wellness, and community spirit, fostering connections and strengthening local ties.
About Joe El Khechef:
Joe El Khechef is an accomplished corporate executive and professional athlete dedicated to helping busy corporate executives, working professionals, busy moms, and high achievers achieve their health and fitness goals. With extensive experience in executive roles at Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, Reckitt Benckiser, and Clorox, Joe understands the unique demands and challenges faced by high-powered professionals and tailors his programs to meet their specific needs. As a former kickboxing and Muay Thai champion, UAE Strongman champion, national tennis champion, and record-holding swimmer, Joe’s deep understanding of physical and mental strength is integral to achieving peak performance. His background as a professional athlete gives him the mindset, discipline, and expertise needed to train individuals from all walks of life, helping them reach their highest potential.
About Thrive Training Studio:
Thrive Training Studio is a premier fitness facility located in Costa Mesa, CA. Founded by Joe El Khechef, Thrive is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their fitness goals through personalized training programs that focus on overall wellness. With high hopes for expansion, Thrive aspires to revolutionize the fitness industry, establishing itself as a go-to destination for personalized wellness programs.
Personalized Training Programs: Thrive offers one-on-one and semi-private group sessions, with a maximum of four clients per group, ensuring personalized attention. The programs cater to all fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes, and fit seamlessly into busy schedules.
State-of-the-Art Facilities: Thrive Training Studio features cutting-edge fitness equipment in a welcoming, energetic environment. Programs include strength training, athletic conditioning, HIIT, weightlifting, flexibility, mobility, recovery, and more.
Holistic Approach: Thrive’s philosophy emphasizes proper nutrition, form, mobility, and recovery, ensuring comprehensive wellness. Joe El Khechef’s holistic approach helps clients improve their physical fitness and overall well-being.
Community Engagement: Thrive is committed to giving back to the community. Every Sunday, the studio hosts complimentary fitness and wellness events, promoting healthy living and community involvement. These events offer a great opportunity to experience Thrive’s holistic approach to wellness.
For more information about Thrive Training Studio, please visit www.gothrive.fitness
Rachel Dares
Rachel Dares
