Isostatic Pressing Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.47 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The isostatic pressing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.3 billion in 2023 to $7.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the aerospace industry, increasing manufacturing production, growing defense budgets, and increasing automotive production.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The isostatic pressing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, the rising electricity demand, and the increasing healthcare expenditure and growth in the medical devices industry.

Growth Driver Of The Isostatic Pressing Market

The rapidly growing aerospace and defense industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the isostatic pressing market. The aerospace and defense industry is involved in designing, manufacturing, and developing advanced space systems, aircraft, and defense capabilities. Isostatic pressing is used in the aerospace industry for manufacturing aerospace castings, jet aircraft engine components, and turbine blades. In the defense industry, it is used in the production of bulletproof materials, gun parts, and others. The growing aerospace and defense sector will propel the growth of isostatic pressing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the isostatic pressing market include Kobe Steel Ltd., Aalberts N.V, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Bodycote PLC, Hoganas AB, Pressure Technology Inc., Hiperbaric, FREY & Co. GmbH, Dorst Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, MTI Corporation, Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan Co. Ltd., Shenyang Kejing Auto-instrument Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the isostatic pressing market are putting their efforts into innovating new products and solutions to grow in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Isostatic Pressing (HIP), Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP)

2) By Offering: Systems, Services

3) By Process Type: Wet Bag Pressing, Dry Bag Pressing

4) By Capacity: Small Sized, Medium Sized, Large Sized

5) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Automotive, Electronics And Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Power, Research And Development, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the isostatic pressing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of isostatic pressing.

Isostatic Pressing Market Definition

Isostatic pressing refers to a powder metallurgy (PM) procedure that evenly presses a powder compact in all directions to provide the greatest possible uniformity of density and microstructure without the geometrical restrictions of uniaxial pressing.

Isostatic Pressing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Isostatic Pressing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on isostatic pressing market size, isostatic pressing market drivers and trends, isostatic pressing market major players, isostatic pressing competitors' revenues, isostatic pressing market positioning, and isostatic pressing market growth across geographies. The isostatic pressing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

