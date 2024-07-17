Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $188.23 billion in 2023 to $229.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth in emerging markets, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in Internet penetration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $481.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smart devices and wearables in healthcare, the increase in the geriatric population, and the growing adoption of digital transformation in healthcare.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7229&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market

The growing adoption of digital transformation is expected to contribute to the growth of the Internet of things in the healthcare market. Digital Transformation of the healthcare industry refers to the transformation through various technologies and digital care programs to serve patients better with advancements in healthcare. The increase in digital transformation in healthcare increased the use of various technologies, such as artificial intelligence in healthcare. 81% of healthcare executives say the pace of digital transformation for their organization is accelerating, and 93% report that they are innovating with a sense of urgency and call to action this year.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market include BM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthiness GmbH, Intel Corporation, Comarch, Lenovo Healthcare Information Technology, China Unicom Ltd.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare market. Major companies operating in the IoT in the healthcare market are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services

2) By Connectivity Technology: Cellular, Wi-Fi, Near Field Communications, Satellite, Bluetooth, Zigbee

3) By Application: Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Connected Imaging, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Clinical Research Organizations, Government Institutions, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of internet of things (IoT) in healthcare.

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Definition

The Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare refers to a solution that combines wireless communication, sensing and positioning technologies, the cloud, and data and security services to provide improved preventative healthcare as well as the diagnosis, cure, treatment, and monitoring of health conditions. IoT in healthcare helps in the remote monitoring of the patients to smart sensors integration into medical devices by keeping the patients safe and healthy and helps the physician to deliver proper care to the patients.

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market size, internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market drivers and trends, internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market major players, internet of things (IoT) in healthcare competitors' revenues, internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market positioning, and internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market growth across geographies. The internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/preventive-healthcare-technologies-and-services-global-market-report

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-interoperability-solutions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293